You are hereHome › John Lister › Processor Breakthrough Could Double Speeds
Processor Breakthrough Could Double Speeds
A new approach to computer processing could double speeds while halving power consumption, according to researchers. The approach could work on existing hardware without needing physical modifications.
The research builds on the existing technique of multithreading. That's an attempt to overcome the major limitation of computer processors (CPUs). They are broken down into cores (often 2, 4 or 8 cores) but each core can only carry out one task at any specific split-second.
Workload Optimized
Threading means breaking bigger tasks down into a list of individual steps known as a thread. The computer then figures out the most efficient order for the processor and cores to switch between the threads to tackle the top task on the list. This means, for example, the processor can switch from one thread to another without having to wait for a response or outcome from the first thread.
Manufacturers built on this approach with variants known as simultaneous multithreading or hyper-threading. This means even more efficient arrangement of the tasks to simulate the effects of having more cores than physical exist.
The latest development is from the University of California Riverside and is dubbed Simultaneous and Heterogenous Multithreading (SHMT). This extends the approach to use the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) that exists in most computers and is normally reserved solely for creating images more quickly.
AI Hardware Could Help
SHMT does two main things to achieve this task. First, it identifies which tasks are better suited to being assigned to the GPU. For example, as a very generalized rule, a CPU carries less risk of errors while a GPU has the edge in speed through its design. Second, SHMT accounts for, and reduces, the inherent delays in physically sending information back and forth between the two processors. (Source: techexplorist.com)
The researchers say the approach also works when extended to include specialist processors known as AI accelerators. These are used in specialist hardware and approach processing by attempting to recreate the neural networks found in the human brain.
According to the researchers, the main limitations are that the benefits are more significant with more complex tasks rather than very simple ones, and that the general SHMT approach would need to be specifically coded to work with specific hardware. (Source: techspot.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Does this sound like a gimmick or a major breakthrough to you? Would faster processing make a notable difference to your computer use? How important is cutting power consumption to the computing industry?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
That tells me one thing
It allows developers to be more sloppy when it comes to optimization.
Waiting for data
Most users are waiting for the data to arrive over the internet.
No matter how fast the processing is, it is only as fast as the data flow.
This is also why solid state drives increase processing more than the processor does in some instances.