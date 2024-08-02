You are hereHome › John Lister › Tech Giants Tell Courts to Drop Spyware Loophole
Tech Giants Tell Courts to Drop Spyware Loophole
Major tech companies say spyware victims should be able to sue attackers in the US even if the attack physically happens outside the country. They say its particularly important for highly targeted attacks.
The companies have put out their position by filing an amicus brief in an ongoing case involving Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO Group, makers of the infamous Pegasus spyware. An amicus brief is where people not directly involved in a case, usually subject matter experts, provide an opinion or information to help the court.
The case was brought by a news organization based in El Salvador which says its staff were monitored by Pegasus spyware, likely as an attempt to disrupt their work uncovering stories. They want NSO Group to tell them who was using Pegasus to spy on them and what information they uncovered.
International Borders An Issue
That's now led to a legal dispute about how geography affects the law. Although NSO is based in Israel, it has a presence in the US despite effectively being economically blacklisted by the government.
However, NSO argues that it can't be sued in the US in this case because the attacks took place outside the country. A district court agreed and dismissed the case, leading to a higher court appeal.
The amicus brief challenges that argument. It was filed by Big Cloud Consultant, Github, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Trend Micro. They say they have an interest in the relevant law because spyware often targets their products.
Zero Day Bugs Targeted
According to the tech companies, the US has a national security interest in spyware, while individual states have an interest in protecting companies which operate in their jurisdiction. They argue that this, plus the fact that Internet attacks don't take any notice of state or national borders, means the physical location of the attacks shouldn't be enough to dismiss cases. (Source: scribd.com)
In a blog post about the amicus brief, Google noted that around half of zero day attacks (those done before a bug fix is publicly released) are carried out by or on behalf of commercial spyware makers. (Source: blog.google)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you agree with the amicus brief? Should spyware manufacturers be held responsible for how their customers use the software? Should it be possible to sue companies in the US even if an attack happens outside the country?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.