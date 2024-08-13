You are hereHome › John Lister › Online Child Privacy Laws a Step Closer
Online Child Privacy Laws a Step Closer
Two proposed laws to boost online privacy and security for children have received widespread backing in the Senate. Whether the measures will make it into law remains unclear.
The laws are the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children and Teen's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0). They've now been combined into a single package for administrative and voting purposes.
86 Senators agreed the laws should be considered by the Senate while just one voted against. That means they will go to a final approval vote after further discussion. (Source: ctmirror.org)
Greater Parental Controls
KOSA takes two main approaches. One is to make websites have a legal duty of care to mitigate specific risks to young users such as online bullying, information about eating disorders, and exploitation.
The other is to require additional controls for accounts for children (including via parental settings). These include the ability to choose stricter privacy setting, opt out of content recommended by an algorithm, and disable "addictive features."
COPPA 2 is an update to an existing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule that says sites must get parental consent to collect personal data about under 13s. That's one of the reasons many social networking sites don't allow pre-teen users.
The new law would extend this requirement to cover under 17s. It would also bar targeted advertising being shown to under 17s. (Source: insideprivacy.com)
A Matter of Time
Opponents of the bills say the measures would breach free speech principles, though their authors insist they do not violate the First Amendment. As the vote numbers show, the bills have bipartisan support and it appears this may carry over as and when the Senate approves them and send them to the House of Representatives. The White House has also indicated the President would be willing to sign the bills into law.
However, whether the bills get that far may be more about timing than political support. There's no guarantee they will get to a final House Vote before the end of the succession, or that they'd be reintroduced into a new post-election session when the makeup and priorities of Congress may have changed.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you support either or both of the bills? Should this be a legal matter or left to parents to control? Do you think the laws would be effective?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Parents need to parent.
Seriously, parents need to stop just handing kids technology without teaching them how to use it properly. Sites and services should absolutely do what they can to minimize harm, but a lot of these issues could be lessened if parents would take some responsibility for what their kids are doing online.