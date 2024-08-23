Google Warns of 2G SMS Scam

Google has warned Android users to disable 2G connectivity. It says scammers are taking advantage of the outdated tech to send phishing messages and other spam that gets past all filters.

2G cellphone service was commonplace in the 1990s before being followed by 3G in the 2000s. 2G was the beginning of digital mobile phone connections and allowed for SMS text messaging, though it wasn't fast enough to support reliable mobile Internet services.

While most US carriers have disabled their 2G networks, many handsets still support it. It can be useful as a last resort in places with either limited or overcrowded cellular networks.

Backpack Attack

Google has now warned that the technology is particularly vulnerable to scammers using a device called a False Base Station, also known as a Stingray or Cell-site simulator. These devices pretend to be a cell phone tower in the hope of tricking nearby phones into connecting to them. The devices can be extremely portable, fitting into a car or even a backpack. (Source: googleblog.com)

The big risk is a technique known as SMS Blaster, sending out text messages to all connected handsets. These messages are part of phishing or fraud scams, for example containing links to lookalike websites which try to disseminate malware or trick users into typing in login details.

While most of us are familiar with such messages, in 2024 we see them much less frequently. That's because mobile carriers have sophisticated filtering software that stops the messages ever getting through to the user, similar (and arguably more effective) than the tools used by email providers.

Scam Bypasses Filters

The problem is that with the SMS Blaster technique, the message never actually goes through the mobile carrier. It simply arrives on the phone, looking legitimate. The scammers hope that users who've come to rely on the carrier filters will have their guards down.

The good news is that Android does let users disable 2G connectivity, something Google is now recommending. In the Network settings of devices running Android 12 or later, there's a toggle marked "Allow 2G" which users can switch off. That said, Samsung devices in the US appear to be an exception and do not offer this option.

Google notes that even with 2G disabled in the user settings, the phone will still use a 2G connection if necessary to complete an emergency call. (Source: 9to5google.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Did you know about this scam? Is 2G switched on in your Android settings? Have you noticed a drop in spam and scam messages via SMS texts?