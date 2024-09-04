Do Phone 'Drying' Videos Really Work?

YouTube videos that claim to fix a waterlogged phone really can work according to a semi-scientific test. But results are not guaranteed and it's not a reason to take excessive risks.

Numerous videos (and some dedicated phone apps) all claim to fix a soggy phone in the same way. The theory is that the main risk is liquid getting into the phone through the speaker, which inherently can't be airtight - rather, quite the opposite.

The videos "work" simply by playing a specific oscillating tone at a deep frequency that causes the speaker to push air at just the right force to dislodge the water. In a perfect world, the audio will cause the phone itself to vibrate and dislodge water from other entry points such as a USB port or under buttons. (Source: androidauthority.com)

Comments and reviews vary wildly, though it's certainly possible that people who've had good results are more likely to eagerly share their "miracle". People for whom the approach did nothing may simply shrug it off and concentrate on what to do with their still-waterlogged phone.

Submerged For Science

The Verge and phone repair company iFixit teamed up to test four handsets by dipping them for a minute in a bath of ultraviolet dye. They then used the supposed "water ejection" video (while filming with a close-up camera) and then left the phone overnight. After removing the back covers, they were able to use UV light to trace exactly where water from the previous day still remained.

The results were mixed: "The Pixel 7 Pro was essentially bone dry, the Nokia 7.1 was more or less ruined, and the iPhone 13 and Pixel 3 were somewhere in between." With the mixed results, the speaker was largely dry but liquid remained near other entry points. (Source: theverge.com)

Speakers Saved

The close-up video confirmed the sound and vibration worked best on the speaker itself, with limited effect elsewhere. It also showed that virtually the entire effect came from the moment the video started playing. Liquid which remained after that initial blast simply moved around rather than being ejected.

The experiment suggests the mixed feedback and apparently wildly varying results for users is largely down to where the water has got into the phone. It can genuinely fix the problem but certainly isn't a reliable enough safeguard that users can not both keeping phones safe from an unwanted bath.

What's Your Opinion?

Has your phone ever suffered water damage and did you fix it? Have you ever tried one of these videos or apps? How important is a phone being resistant to liquid or other risks such as dust when you choose a new handset?