X Boosted Elon Musk's Posts, Researchers Suggest

Posts by both Elon Musk and Republican-leaning accounts became considerably more prominent on X (formerly Twitter) after he endorsed Donald Trump for President according to a study. The paper says the change was significant enough to suggest the site may have intentionally changed its algorithm.
Much of the controversy over the site in the past few years has involved its default "For You" feed, which is created by an algorithm. Rather simply showing all posts from accounts the user follows in chronological order, the feed shows what X implies are the most likely posts to interest and engage the user.
Critics argue that at best the algorithm tries to pick posts that provoke emotion, increasing the chances the user will share or comment on content, spend longer on the site, and ultimately see more advertising. They say at worst the algorithm favors specific political viewpoints.
Researchers Mark Andrejevic and Timothy Graham explored the visibility and prominence of posts by X owner Musk and then a set of accounts which were "Republican-leaning" and "Democrat-leaning". They looked specifically at the number of views each post received, the number of times they were shared (retweeted) and the number of times a user marked the post as a favorite.
Musk's Engagement Rockets
They looked at the figures before and after July 13 last year, the day of Musk's endorsement. They found a significant increase in Musk's engagement figures, to the point that it couldn't be explained as random variation or Musk's endorsement making him more popular with the site's users. They say this "[indicated] a potential algorithmic adjustment that preferentially enhanced visibility and interaction for Musk's posts." (Source: edu.au)
They also found that while all the politically-leaning accounts increased in engagement after July 13 (possibly because of increased interest in the election), there was a significant increase in visibility for views of Republican-leaning accounts relative to the increase for Democrat-leaning accounts. The pattern became more pronounced towards the end of October. (Source: theregister.com)
Visibility Boost
This suggested "a possible recommendation bias favoring Republican content in terms of visibility, potentially via recommendation mechanisms such as the 'For You' feed." However, the difference was only notable in the visibility of the posts. There wasn't a clear Republican advantage in retweets or favorites.
The researchers concluded that "specific visibility advantages may have been selectively applied," raising important questions about the potential impact of algorithmic adjustments on public discourse and the 'neutrality' of social media platforms as information carriers.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you buy the idea the site may have given extra prominence to Musk's posts or those from Republican-leaning accounts? Would such a policy be more acceptable if the site was open about the algorithm? Does it matter if social media sites promote content based on political leaning?
Comments
Another possibility
... Or it could be that Elon Musk tweeted what everyone else was thinking because he has balls of steel and doesn't care about being canceled by the left for speaking the truth. This effectively set the stage and everyone else started chiming in when they realized the world wasn't crazy after all. In turn, this boosted the perceptual 'bias' of right-leaning posts because people are sick and tired of being forcibly told to shut up and take it - not only on Twitter (X), but also by the creation of laws that are completely ass backwards ... like this one:
Northwestern Ontario community fined for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
Or this one:
California Gov. Newsom signs law to stop cities from having voter ID requirement
I used to be Liberal but after seeing what the world has gone through in the last 4+ years, I am proud to say that I am no longer. Besides that - on a Canadian note - Justin Trudeau has systematically destroyed Canada. Immigration is out of control, DEI needs to die a painful death, and housing is completely out of control in Ontario (average house cost is $850,000) because apparently everyone's a millionaire. Fun fact: Canadian debt to income ratio is around 178% Q1 2024 vs 78% for Americans. In other words, Canadians spend $1.78 for every dollar earned.
Here's looking toward the future! I'm going to have a party when Pierre Poilievre crushes the Liberals in the next election. Common sense? YES PLEASE! Four years ago I would be worried about publicly saying this, but I'm not anymore.
Amen to that
I am pleased to see that your article appeared to stick to the facts only without seeming bias. You then posted your own views to the articles in the comments section. I TOTALLY agree with with your view in your comments. If others would stick to the TRUE facts instead of "feelings" they too would see where the real bias is in the media today!
Common sense
We are simply witnessing the return of common sense.
Because it was previously so rare in the msm, and they despise dissent, Musk does seem radically different.
Ah, fresh air!