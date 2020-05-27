Win10 KB4556799 Breaks Internet, Audio; Blue Screens

Continuing what's almost become a tradition, the latest Windows 10 update has brought a string of reported problems. Microsoft says it is unclear how widespread many of them are, but has confirmed some users can no longer get online.

The confirmation comes on Microsoft's support page for the update, which has the reference number KB4556799. The Internet connectivity problem is with users who have a wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modem. Specifically: anyone that uses mobile broadband for Internet might be affected.

To make things worse, Microsoft says the notification area on the Windows 10 desktop may still report the computer is online even when the bug means it isn't.

Since most users use either a direct wired connection (ethernet) or a wireless Internet connection (WiFi), the issue should affect a small number of users.

Internet Connection Fix Coming

Microsoft says it is "working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release", which raises the obvious problem that affected users might not be able to download said release. (Source: microsoft.com)

The other entry in the list of known issues is the somewhat vague. Microsoft acknolwedges that "[they] have seen social media and news reports related to various issues with KB44556799." Although there's all manner of complaints online, Microsoft says neither its official customer feedback system nor its remote monitoring of computers has shown any of these issues are widespread.

It went to say that the situation would be monitored closely.

BSOD Back On The Scene

Among the reported problems are computers getting the dreaded "Blue Screen of Death" crash. Hewlett Packard (HP) has issued its own update to fix that problem on affected machines.

Other reports include a loss of audio, slow startups, problems starting applications and glitches with games. As is becoming all-too-familiar, it seems that in many cases the problem is drivers that are no longer compatible with Windows 10 after the update. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)

Further problems reported online include default fonts changing, portable devices switching from standard Windows 10 to Windows S mode, and problems searching in Outlook.

What's Your Opinion?

Have you had any problems with this update? Have you considered pausing, delaying or trying to block updates to Windows 10? Are bugs acceptable if they are fixed with the next update?