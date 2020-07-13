You are hereHome › John Lister › Zoom Video Conferencing a Major Risk on Windows 7
Zoom Video Conferencing a Major Risk on Windows 7
Windows 7 computers running the Zoom videoconferencing tool are at risk from a "zero day" vulnerability. It's a reminder of the dangers of an outdated operating system.
The problem will be fixed in a patch by Zoom itself rather than from Microsoft. Microsoft dropped support for Windows 7 on January 14 this year, meaning it doesn't offer security updates or fix any bugs.
A zero day vulnerability is one that is known by somebody other than the developer or manufacturer before a fix is ready. In effect, the developers have "zero days" of head start distributing the fix before people can start trying to exploit it.
Rogue File Unlocks Remote Access
Exactly how the bug worked is being kept secret for now to avoid tipping off more cyber criminals. What is known is that it involves trying to get users to open a file attachment, for example in a bogus email.
If Zoom is installed on the computer, the file uses the security flaw to give a hacker remote access and execute arbitrary code - in effect, to take control of the computer. (Source: 0patch.com)
An independent researcher discovered the bug and reported it to security specialist 0patch, which in turn disclosed it to Zoom.
One in Five Still on Windows 7
It's arguably the highest profile bug to affect Windows 7 since Microsoft withdrew security support. The Statcounter site estimates that as of last month, just under 20 percent of people with a Windows PC were still running Windows 7. (Source: statcounter.com)
Every time Microsoft drops security support for an old version of Windows, it creates a dilemma for the company. If they leave flaws unpatched, they risk a sizable number of users being affected - particularly with malware that spreads from machine to machine.
On the other hand, continuing to patch older systems past the scheduled date reduces the incentive for people to upgrade. The problem was particularly significant with the phasing out of Windows XP when a high proportion of people were deterred by the terrible reception to Windows Vista and never upgraded.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you still use Windows 7 or older? Is Microsoft right to stick to its deadlines for stopping security updates? Should it maintain updates for as long as old software has a significant number of users?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Win 7
Do you still use Windows 7 yes
Do you use Zoom? are you kidding me!!!!!!
Is Microsoft right to stick to its deadlines for stopping security updates?
NO, NOT UNTIL EVERY LAST BUG IS FIXED!
Should it maintain updates for as long as old software has a significant number of users? yes
Has M$ ever made a bug free product in the history of the company? NO!!!!!!!
Has M$ ever even after 5 or 10 years of patches made a bug free product? NO!!!!
Is M$ latest product still in BETA 5 years after it was released? YES!!!!!!!!
Is Win 7 actually safer and more stabile than Win 10? YES!!!!!!!!!!!!