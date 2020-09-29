Google Maps Now Shows COVID Hotspots

Google has added an optional setting for its Maps tool showing the levels of reported COVID-19 infections in an area. However, users need to check exactly what area the data covers.

For now the feature is only available on mobile apps rather than the desktop website version. It's also rolling out slowly, and may not be available immediately.

Once available, the feature is accessible by tapping the layers button in the top-right corner of the screen. That's the button with an icon similar to a diamond with a v-shape underneath.

This will then show the map in marked areas. Each area will have a number, which is the average number of new daily COVID cases reported across the previous week per 100,000 people in the area. This allows a fairer comparison as some health authority recording processes mean cases appear artificially low at weekends and high on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Red For Danger

Next to the number, the app will display a line-graph like arrow that shows if cases are rising or falling in the area. Both the number and arrow will be color coded, with grey showing virtually no cases, and then yellow, orange, dark orange, red and dark red showing higher numbers, with dark red meaning more than 40 cases per 100,000.

Google says the data is authoritative as it comes from sources including the New York Times, Johns Hopkins University and Wikipedia. The latter certainly sounds an odd "source" though Google says it is drawing specifically from listings which derive from public health organizations. (Source: blog.google)

Country Or County

The biggest drawback is that although map data is available for nearly 220 countries, the level of detail varies greatly. In some regions the figure covers an entire country, while in the Midwestern areas of the US it's only on a state-by-state basis. (Source: mirror.co.uk)

In more populous areas with solid reporting, the figures cover smaller areas. For example, Florida has data by individuals counties while in some places it drills down to a single city.

How useful that data is depends on what people want from it. Google suggests it can help people make more informed decisions about which locations are and aren't safe to visit on the balance of risk.

What's Your Opinion?

Is this feature useful? Do you trust Google to present reliable data? How small an area would the stats need to cover to make it truly valuable?