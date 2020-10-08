You are hereHome › John Lister › How to Disable Bing Results in Windows Search
How to Disable Bing Results in Windows Search
Windows 10 users can once again disable Bing Internet results from showing up in the Windows search taskbar. Unfortunately, it involves editing the Registry rather than changing a settings menu.
One of the "improvements" of Windows 10 is a combined search function. Users who type in a search through the Start menu will not only see results from the computer itself (for example, matching filenames) but also website results retrieved from Microsoft's Bing search engine.
While theoretically this could be useful in some cases, some users find it frustrating or intrusive, particularly with the possibility that it slows down getting the results. It also risks glitches and delays if there's any problem with retrieving the web results, for example if either Bing or the user's Internet connection isn't behaving.
Ads Can Be Blocked
Until last November it was possible to disable the Bing searches by adding an entry to the Windows Registry, which is effectively a master database of settings in Windows. That was removed in the update codenamed 2004.
Now techheads have spotted another Registry tweak that blocks the Bing results, with a bonus that it also disables any ads from appearing in Windows Search results. (Source: windowslatest.com)
Method For Confident Users Only
As always with the Windows Registry, users should only make changes if they are particularly confident about computing, and they'll need to be logged in with administrator privileges. It's also a smart move to backup the Registry first.
After opening the Registry Editor ("regedit"), users should navigate to: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Explorer, then right-click inside the empty pane.
Next, choose the option to create a new "DWORD (32-bit Value)". Give the value the name "DisableSearchBoxSuggestion" (minus the quotation marks) and set the value to 1.
Close the Registry Editor and restart the computer.
Again, making such changes is completely at the user's risks. It's possible a future Windows 10 update could limit the effectiveness of this change or introduce new problems. If so, users can simply return to the Registry Editor and then find and delete the "DisableSearchBoxSuggestion" entry to return to normal. (Source: ghacks.net)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you find Bing results unnecessary in Windows Search results? Would you prefer the option to switch them off without having to edit the Registry? Is Microsoft justified in including the Bing results or is it another case of trying to push a Microsoft product where it isn't needed.
Comments
Classic Shell
Another excellent alternative to the above instructions is to ditch the Windows 10 Start menu altogether and use Classic Shell. This will also get rid of search suggestions in the Start menu.
Once Classic shell is installed, right click on the task bar and uncheck Search -> Hidden, then uncheck "Show Cortana". Lastly, uncheck Toolbars -> Address.
Voila - no more annoying Bing web searches or suggestions in your Start menu and everything loads lightning fast. Classic Shell will also find things located on your PC (documents, pics, videos, etc) instead of telling you to search Bing for it.
editing the registry
Sorry, there is an incorrect string on the instructions to tweak the registry to stop Bing adds. I have Windows 10 professional 64 bit up to date on everything and...
Where it says:
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\EXPLORER, then right-click inside the empty pane.
THERE IS NO SUCH ENTRY AS EXPLORER AFTER "Windows\.......... I looked on my wife"s laptop too and could not find any "Explorer" file or entry there.
Would you care to elaborate a little about this?
Thanks
If you have an empty pane,
If you have an empty pane, the instructions are to right-click on "Windows", select New > Key, and name it Explorer.
From there you should be able to right click in the newly created empty pane and return to the next step, namely choose the option to create a new "DWORD (32-bit Value)"
Windows File Searches
I've used, preferred and highly recommend Agent Ransack for file searching (a/k/a File locator for businesses who fear the implications of it's original name) since I discovered it many years ago.
Free for personal use, license required for business. But when I inquired on behalf of a non-profit organization where I volunteer, they promptly sent us a free license.