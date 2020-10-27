Microsoft Reroutes Internet Explorer to Edge

Microsoft is doing its level best to kill off Internet Explorer. Users of the browser will soon find many key websites automatically open in the Edge browser instead.

There hasn't been a new edition of Internet Explorer since 2013 and it's understandable many people would think it had died out altogether with Microsoft putting all its efforts into Edge instead.

However, Statcounter estimates that more than 2.5 percent of desktop and laptop computers are running Internet Explorer. It's harder to estimate the total number of computers, but it's plausible the number of people using Internet Explorer is in the tens of millions. That's despite it being increasingly outdated, unsupported by major websites, and far from secure. (Source: statcounter.com)

Microsoft appears unwilling or unable to remotely block Internet Explorer from working or even uninstall it from people's computers. However, it is now taking a substantial action when it comes to sites which are flat out incompatible with Internet Explorer in Windows.

Edge Opens Automatically

Instead of simply loading the page and leaving the user to deal with whatever problems or disappointment arises, Internet Explorer will instead trigger the Edge browser to open the page. The user will also see a pop-up window that explains what has happened.

To clear the pop-up window, the user will have to click a button marked "Continue browsing." Unless the user unchecks a pre-checked box, clicking the button will also copy browsing data and setting from Internet Explorer into Edge.

Business Users Retain Control

Meanwhile Internet Explorer will remain open but, rather than the requested page, will show a message explaining that the site doesn't work in IE. It will also note that Edge has a special browser mode that can display pages in an "Internet Explorer" mode. This could be useful for outdated sites which are coded assuming they will appear in Internet Explorer.

Naturally this change will only affect computers which have Edge installed alongside Internet Explorer (which includes almost all Windows 10 PCs where uninstalling Edge is practically impossible). Meanwhile businesses which have both browsers running on their networks will have an option to configure or switch off the automatic "open in Edge" setup. (Source: zdnet.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Is Microsoft right to make this move? Should it simply leave Internet Explorer users to deal with any problems? Do you or anyone you know still use Internet Explorer?