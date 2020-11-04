Microsoft Warns of Major Windows Update Bug

Microsoft has warned users not to install the latest major update by anything other than the automated process. Methods such as downloading the update onto USB drives or DVDs could cause significant problems thanks to a bug.

The issue affects the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, also known as 20H2 (version 2009, and build 19042). This is officially the second major update this year. It's currently available automatically through Windows Update, though is being gradually released to different people at different times rather than sent out to everyone at once.

Officially that's to avoid overwhelming Microsoft's servers. Unofficially, it gives Microsoft a chance to catch any bugs that weren't picked up in the testing process and are only revealed once a more general audience gets the update. This could mean a fix or pause on updates before the problems affect the entire Windows 10 user base.

Manual Installation A Risk

Often people who weren't in the testing program will try to jump the gun in situations like this by manually installing the update. This is also the case with those who have automatic updates switched off in favor of picking and choosing what to install but want to get the major twice-yearly updates in place as soon as they are ready. (Source: techradar.com)

Microsoft says it's now investigating a problem that can affect anyone whose machine has at least one small update released after September 16 this year and then tries to install the 20H2 update "via an alternative installation source or media." (Source: microsoft.com

This could include downloading the update and installing it from a USB drive or DVD (including burning an ISO file) or using update management tools other than the one built into Windows.

Drivers May Fail

The bug means that system and user certificates could disappear from the computer. Software and device drivers may also stop working as expected.

Microsoft says it's working on a fix for the bug and will patch the updates as soon as possible. In the meantime, anyone affected by the problem should roll back to a previous update by navigating to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View your update history > Uninstall updates.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use the automated Windows Update or manually control updates? Have you already had the 20H2 update? Have you encountered any problems since it came out?