Windows 10 1809 to Lose Security Support

Microsoft has warned users who haven't updated Windows 10 for a couple of years that they will soon face increased security risks. It's about to withdraw support for Windows 10 version 1809, having extended it during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Version 1809 was the second major update of the year in late 2018. It was also known as the "Windows 10 October 2018 Update."

Work-From-Home Changed Plans

For those of you who find it easier to track Windows 10 Feature Updates by their signature bugs, version 1809 was the update that deleted some personal files during the upgrade, as well as overwriting files without asking when the user extracted a ZIP file.

As Microsoft has released three major updates since version 1809 (with a fourth rolling out currently), it would normally have dropped support by now. In this case the support should have been dropped in May this year; however, Microsoft put that on hold noting that many office-based employees were now working at home, making it more difficult for IT departments to deal with any problems caused by an upgrade.

No Security Patches

The support for Windows 10 version 1809 will now end on November 10, 2020. Unlike the old support schedule for Windows 8.1 and earlier, that doesn't simply mean Microsoft will stop offering free help with any problems. Instead it will no longer fix performance bugs or issue security updates.

The move only affects the Home and Pro editions of Windows 10 (plus more obscure versions called Pro for Workstations and IoT core.) The Enterprise and Education editions will be supported until May 11th next year.

How to Find Which Version of Windows 10 is Installed

You can easily find out which version of Windows 10 is currently installed on your system by clicking the Start menu, then type in "winver" (no quotes). The window that pops up will tell you which Windows 10 branch is currently installed. Example: it may say: Version 2004 (OS Build 19041.572). It is the "version" number that you're interested in. If it says 1809 then you need to upgrade to the next branch ASAP.

What's Your Opinion?

