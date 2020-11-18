MS Pushes Edge with Full Screen Ads in Win10

Microsoft is reportedly testing full-screen "ads" to try to persuade Windows 10 users to run the Edge browser. There may be no easy way to stop them appearing.

The messages are being displayed to some users after the most recent Windows 10 updates. They appear to be part of an A/B test in which two groups of users are shown different versions of an ad or message to see how the response differs. (Source: techradar.com)

Ad Appears After Update

The ads will reportedly appear on machines with Chrome or Firefox as the default browser in three circumstances:

When a user sets up a new Windows computer.

After a system update.

If and when the user clicks on a message in the Settings menu that reads "Get even more out of Windows. With a few quick selections, you'll be on your way to enjoying the full Microsoft experience."

The ad itself appears in a blue box on a black background that takes up the entire screen. It urges the user to "Use recommended browser setting. Get world class performance, privacy and productivity as you browser with the latest Microsoft Edge - the best browser for Windows 10."

Users then have two choices. The first, which is highlighted, is to "Use Microsoft's recommended browser settings" which will make Edge the default browser and pin it to both the desktop and taskbar. The second is to keep the existing settings.

No Easy Way To Block Ad

There's no button to close the window, though the user can click on the instruction "Skip for now" which is displayed in the bottom-left of the screen. It doesn't appear this will stop the ad appearing in future. (Source: windowslatest.com)

On the one hand, this move isn't affecting functionality and users certainly aren't being forced to change their browser.

On the other hand, it's perhaps surprising Microsoft would go quite this far to push Edge. Back in 2009, it agreed to prompt users to choose and install a default browser from a list of 12 during Windows setup following claims in Europe that "bundling" Internet Explorer as the default was anticompetitive. Microsoft was later fined $561 million Euros (approximately $650 million USD) for breaching this agreement.

What's Your Opinion?

Is Microsoft justified in showing this ad? Does it go too far to promote its own browser at the expense of irritating users? Or is it entitled to push its own products within Windows?