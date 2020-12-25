Infopackets Reader Gilles J. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I recently upgraded to Windows 10 and started using the new Edge browser. As you mentioned in a previous article, the new Edge is essentially Google's Chrome browser, but the interface is a little different. All is good, however one thing I don't like about Edge is that the new tab page won't let me redirect to Google. Instead, it displays a bunch of pages I've visited. I'm not interested in seeing that. Any idea how to change Edge new tab page to Google? I also want to change Edge default search engine to Google. Much thanks!"

My response:

The new Microsoft Edge doesn't make it easy to change the new tab page to the Google search engine, but there is an extension called "New Tab Redirect" that will do what you're asking for. Changing the default search engine to Google is fairly easy to do.

Below I'll explain how.

How to Fix: Change Edge New Tab Page to Google

The new Edge tabs are customizable, but Microsoft wants you to use their search engine (Bing) no matter how you customize it. To override this behavior, you can install "New Tab Redirect", which allows you to specify Google as its default page for every new tab.

To do so:

Launch Edge if you haven't already.

Click the three horizontal dots near the top right of the Edge window, then click "Extensions"

Near the very bottom left of the screen, enable the option that says "Allow extensions from other stores."

Visit the 'New Tab Redirect' page via the Chrome Web Store, then click the "Add to Chrome" button on the screen. Click "Add extension" button to confirm.

Edge will warn you that "To help protect your browser settings, Microsoft Edge has turned off New Tab Redirect". You will need to re-enable it; close the warning window, then click the 3 horizontal dots near the top again, then click "Extensions". The "New Tab Redirect" will be listed; enable it.

The "New Tab Redirect" welcome window will now appear. Click the "Set options" link near the top of the screen.

The "New Tab Redirect Options" screen will appear; under the "Redirect URL" heading, type in "https://www.google.com" and click the save button.

Press CTRL + T on the keyboard to open a new tab. The Google search engine page should be displayed.

Change Edge Default Search Engine to Google

In Firefox, there is a "Search" input field in the browser which redirects your search query to search engine of choice. In Chrome and the new Edge, the search field is not present - however, the web address bar also doubles as a search input field (so long as you don't enter in a web address).

Microsoft's Bing is the default search engine in Edge. If you want to make Google the default search engine for the web address bar, do the following:

Launch Edge if you haven't already.

Click the three horizontal dots near the top right of the Edge window, then click "Extensions"

Near the top left of the screen, locate the "Search Settings" heading and type in: "address bar" (no quotes).

Locate the heading "Address bar and search" and click it.

The "Search results / Search result match: Address bar and search" page will appear; locate the heading "Manage search engines" near the very bottom and click it.

The "Address bar and search / Manage search engines" page will appear; locate "Google" near the bottom and click the 3 horizontal dots, and then select "Make default".

Type in "test" into the web address bar; it should redirect you to Google and search for the words "test".

I hope that helps!

About the author: Dennis Faas

Dennis Faas is the owner and operator of Infopackets.com. With over 30 years of computing experience, Dennis' areas of expertise are a broad range and include PC hardware, Microsoft Windows, Linux, network administration, and virtualization. Dennis holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science (1999) and has authored 6 books on the topics of MS Windows and PC Security. If you like the advice you received on this page, please up-vote / Like this page and share it with friends. For technical support inquiries, Dennis can be reached via Live chat online this site using the Zopim Chat service (currently located at the bottom left of the screen); optionally, you can contact Dennis through the website contact form.