Windows 11 Compatibility Test Confuses Users
A surprise requirement for Windows 11 has left many users fearing their computer may not be compatible with the new system. The need for a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) has led to a price spike for the component, though there's no real need to panic or pay over the odds right now.
The requirement came to light when Microsoft published a downloadable PC Health Check tool that told users whether their PC met all the hardware requirements for running Windows 11, which is due for release later this year.
That led to a lot of confusion with users seeing the answer was "No," but the tool not saying where the problem was. Most of the requirements such as graphics card or minimum memory are fairly basic for modern computers so a lot of users will be baffled by the apparent failure.
Scalpers Cash In
The most likely explanation in many cases is that the computer doesn't have an installed and active Trusted Platform Module (TPM). That's a physical component that uses cryptographic keys for features such as encrypting entire hard drives or checking that a machine has the correct set of hardware and software during the boot process.
It seems Windows 11 will make a TPM mandatory as part of an overall effort to improve security on Windows computers. Specifically it's looking for the 2.0 version of the TMP standard. (Source: theverge.com)
Some users have responded by rushing to buy a TPM that simply plugs in to the motherboard on their computer. Those normally cost around $20 but some sellers are now asking as much as $100 after a spike in demand.
Patience is a Virtue
For most users, this isn't necessary. The most likely explanation is not that their machine doesn't have a TPM, but rather that it hasn't been switched on. Doing so normally requires a change in the BIOS settings. How to access these settings depends on the specific computer but usually involves a key press that interrupts the boot process. (Source: windowscentral.com)
While that's simple enough for more confident users, most people shouldn't worry about it for the moment. It seems inconceivable Microsoft will launch Windows 11 while millions of users are either unable to install it or uncertain about the changes they need to make. The chances are that either Microsoft will ditch the requirement, or it will have to issue either an automated fix or extremely clear instructions for making any necessary changes.
There's also no real rush for Windows 11 as Microsoft will continue to support the latest editions of Windows 10 until at least 2025. In the unlikely event that TPMs really do prove a widespread barrier to Windows 11 upgrades and Windows 10 use remains widespread, that deadline might well be extended.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you run the PC Health Check tool yet to check for Windows 11 compatibility? Did you understand the results? Are you confident Microsoft will clear up the issue?
The PC may be, or may not be "Compatable" - but to which spec
Noted that the specifications seem to be a moving target for win 11
BUT maybe the most important is the actual meaning of the extra note re win-home.
and UEFI being required - remembering that while it is OJ for systems that run windows, it seems that Microsoft systems have actually had the checking built into the startup turned off. in that windows 10 will boot from drives setup as MBR and from USB connected storage medium systems
And TPM - is version 2.0 needed, or will windows11 work on systems with earlier versions, or none at all ( as per Russian or Chinese systems).
and 4GB is it really going to work in less RAM than windows 10 seems to need ( as in 2GB RAM ws specified as enough for win-10, but my system seems to want at least 8GB of RAM and pagefile for most MS apps and win-10 facilities. with undications that 16GB RAM is actually needed for some facilities
2 core CPU - OK, but some MS software requirements seem to be 6 core CPU - and anyhow, it seems as if you will need a newer, and more capable CPU than an intel I7
64 GB storage - well win-10 seems to want at least 30 for itself, and the update facility is looking to reserve -a lot - maybe 20+GB
and the last major update on my old system causer the incremental update to write an extra 40GB to the backup archive - and that was after the run following the declaration that the update was installed
I'd consider the actual requirements for a system to run the 2025 version of win-11 to be at least:
16GB RAM (or 8 of RAM + 8 of pagefile)
at least 120GB of storage
a 6 core CPU, I9 capability or better
a full HD - but preferably 4K display chipset -
and I wouldn't believe the 8 bit colour 9" screen
firstly 8 bit colour - that's tha basic colour set from Vista and earlier
and why a 9" screen - won't the virtual environment goggles work, or a display onto your glasses and - what about the better than HD, ( maybe by 2025, a 4k screen) that you can get on some phones with screens under 7"
And - re the system specs - I'd be looking for at least 2 fully featured USV-c ports 3.2 and DP and HDMI and 2 way fast charge of devices and the laptop - with casting to a 4K 32" tv for use of the small portable system when at home.
Also what about windows on a raspberry Pi
And don't forget to check there are drivers for your existing components - and things like personal clouds and the expensive laser, or high quality photoprinter, or scanner.
My advice - consider getting a new system for the forced 2025 move from windows 10 0 maybe look for that in 2024 before the panic buying that sees the stores empty at premium markups.
probably 4 times the throughput of current mid-range systems delivered with Pro , a 256GB M2 mode SSD as well so you can use the bitlocker and sandbox VM's for security and a 3 year warrantee from 2024 to 2027 rather than voiding your current system's warrantee by adding a TPM chip and more memory.
It's not the "age" of the box, it's the CPU chip generation ...
Part of the problem is that MS is writing a single "requirements" spec for all platforms, from 5" phone to insane "workstation".
.
I ran both versions of the "Health Check" tool, they released it on the 24'th, then updated it on the 25'th and pulled it again on the 29th ...
.
My 5 year old laptop met all the requirements, EXCEPT CPU. But for days, I couldn't figure what part of the CPU was deficient.
.
Yesterday, I found an article that explained on the intel side, at least an i3-8100 CPU is required. But not why.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/design/minimum/windows-processor-requirements
.
Finally, the 30th, I found an article that finally explained why. MS says that Win 11 (kinda/sorta) requires specific Virtualisation hardware support for "Containers".
.
Why couldn't MS say that from the start: One of the new features is improved security through the use of "containers". This requires specific hardware features in newer CPU chips ...
.
These 3 articles summarize and clarify the minimum requirements:
.
2021 06 29- OK MICROSOFT, YOU WIN: I’M BUYING A WINDOWS 11 PC (FOR TESTING)
https://www.zdnet.com/article/ok-microsoft-you-win-im-buying-a-windows-11-pc/
.
2021 06 28-WINDOWS 11: MICROSOFT APOLOGIZES FOR COMPATIBILITY CONFUSION, HINTS AT CHANGES
https://www.zdnet.com/article/windows-11-microsoft-apologizes-for-compatibility-confusion-hints-at-changes/
.
2021 06 28- MS UPDATE ON WINDOWS 11 MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
https://blogs.windows.com/windows-insider/2021/06/28/update-on-windows-11-minimum-system-requirements/
.
One issue I take with all of the media is they keep saying that if you bought a computer in the last 3.5-4 years you should be OK. It's not years, it's the CPU chip spec that counts Sure, that is when 8th gen, ix-81##, came out (I've seen Sept and Nov 2017 as the release date?). But so what. Builders still make and sell devices with chips that do not support Win11 in lower cost "economy" builds.
Yesterday I did a quick search and found a couple of computers with i7-7700 (high end) chips for sale right now at a major name brand retailer. They are being sold as high end devices with lots of RAM and 1TB SSD's. So someone who paid $2500 or more for these computers today, is not going to be pleased when they learn they can't "upgrade" their expensive new computer to Win 11...
TPM not the only obstacle
The other obstacle is not supporting any Intel CPU prior to eighth generation. You can still buy seventh generation computers. There is a similar floor for AMD CPU’s.
That, along with the TPM requirement makes it impossible for a large number of people to upgrade.
I have a six core processor that runs at 3.7. I could over clock it if I wanted to. I’ve looked at i9 processors which run at the same speed. So why is my processor not on their supported list?
This will affect people who build their own computers more than others I believe. I built a computer that’s still capable of running anything I throw at it. And probably will past 2025. However, it was more than 4 years ago. It seems Microsoft doesn’t want anything older than 4 years old to run Windows 11.
As for TPM, do home users really need it? I doubt most do.
Also, for Windows 11 Home users, a Microsoft account is required.
Well it is all going to be worth it though
because M$ is going to have some awesome new Icons!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Not compatible.
My CPU showed as incompatible. It's an Intel J-2900 soldered on the motherboard. Even if it were compatible, I'm not sureI'd upgrade since upgrading between major versions seems to cause issues for a lot of people without a clean install, and I'd rather not do a clean install. I also hope they ditch that ridiculous Microsoft account requirement for setup on the Home version. What a freaking pain.