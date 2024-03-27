Infopackets Reader Gina P. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I recently checked my Windows 11 Update and Security (i.e. Windows Update), and I see a bunch of failed updates for Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741. I've rebooted my machine three times today, and I see 6 corresponding failures for Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741. From what I gather, appears that the HP USB update is attempting to install twice each time I turn on the machine or reboot. It also appears to have been failing to install for well over a year. I've searched google on how to block Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741, but the posts I've come across direct me to a wushowhide.diagcab file I'm supposed to download, but the link doesn't work. I'm not sure what to do. I would like to block Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741 from installing on my system. Can you please help! "

My response:

I asked Gina if she would like me to look into this issue using my remote desktop support, and she agreed.

Below I will discuss my findings.

How to Fix: Block HP 44.1.2402.1741 USB Update (Step by Step)

It's worth noting that the wushowhide.diagcab file Gina was attempting to download is a standalone Microsoft 'fix' which allows users to block problematic updates from installing on the system. So, in this respect, she was on the correct path in resolving the issue on her own.

That said, Gina was using Microsoft Edge to download the wushowhide.diagcab file, which was automatically being blocked. This block needed to be circumvented.

Now that we know that, here are the instructions to permanently block "Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741" from installing on your system:

Click this link to download wushowhide.diagcab. This file will block the HP USB update from ever trying to install again, but needs to be configured.

If you are using Microsoft Edge browser to download wushowhide.diagcab, you will need to circumvent Edge from blocking the download. To do so, press CTRL + J at the same time to bring up your recent downloads within Edge. You will see that MS Edge reports "wushowhide.diagcab was blocked because this type of file can harm your device". Select "keep" in order to finish the download.

Next, click on the wushowhide.diagcab file to run it.

The "Show or Hide Updates" window will appear. Click "Next" to continue.

It will scan the system and say "Detecting problems ..." On the proceeding screen, click the "Hide updates" option.

Check mark all instances labeled "Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741", and click lick "Next".

After it finishes, close the program and repeat these steps and make sure you got it all instances of "Hewlett-Packard - USB - 2/10/2017 12:00:00 AM - 44.1.2402.1741".

I hope that helps.

