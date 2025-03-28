How to Trace, Report Spoofed/Phishing Emails (With Example)

Infopackets Reader 'Oadby' writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I recently received a spoofed phishing email from my own email address. But Outlook won't let me report it as it thinks it's from me! Is there a way to report them? I know it's probably useless but I try to do my bit. Also, why don't email providers a simple way to see where an email has originally come from in order to prevent spoofing? "

My response:

Thanks for your message - I'll explain how to report a spoofed or phishing email below - but first, let's understand what some of the terminology means for those who might not know.

Spoofed Email vs Phishing Email: What's the Difference?

Spoofed Email: A spoofed email is one where the sender's address has been forged to appear as if it came from someone else - often your own address or a trusted contact. The goal is to trick the recipient by faking the sender's identity.

Phishing Email: A phishing email is a type of scam designed to steal sensitive information (like passwords or credit card numbers). It often includes spoofed sender info, fake login pages, or urgent messages to provoke action.

In short: spoofing is the disguise - phishing is the scam.

How to Report a Spoofed or Phishing Email

One of the most reliable ways to report a spoofed or phishing email is to:

enable email headers using your email program review the email with full email headers enabled look at the received: headers to determine the email's origin use WHOIS to look up the origin IP address email the abuse email address associated with the IP's organization

I will explain in detail below.

How to View Email Headers

Being able to view the full email headers depends on your email service or program (i.e., gmail or Thunderbird).

You can search Google to learn how to view full email headers for your specific instance because it is typically not enabled by default. For example: in Thunderbird, you can view full email headers by clicking View -> Headers -> All, then you can forward the message and it will show the full email headers and original email when making a complaint, then shut off the full headers.

Note that you MUST include the full email headers when emailing your complaint, otherwise the report will not be complete because the origin is missing and therefore you would be wasting your time filing such a complaint.

Email Header Example

Assuming you've enabled full email headers with your dedicated email program or service, it's time to review the received: headers.

In the below example, the origin IP's received header (in blue ) does not contain any information about the IP address's organization (i.e., it did not include reverse DNS information). Therefore, you will need to do a WHOIS lookup on the IP to determine which organization owns the IP, then send the abuse report there.

Here is a sample email with full email headers shown, which also includes multiple email hops. I will explain how to read it further down:

Return-Path: <security-alert@paypal.com> Received: from mail-relay2.mailhost.net (mail-relay2.mailhost.net. [198.51.100.73]) by mx.google.com with ESMTPS id x7si1234567qkb.123.2025.03.27.12.01.23 for <you@example.com>; Wed, 27 Mar 2025 12:01:23 -0700 (PDT) Received: from mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com (mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com. [192.0.2.44]) by mail-relay2.mailhost.net with ESMTP id abc987654321 for <you@example.com>; Wed, 27 Mar 2025 11:59:11 -0700 Received: from user-laptop.example (unknown [143.210.250.100]) by mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com with ESMTPA id m0123456; Wed, 27 Mar 2025 11:58:01 -0700 DKIM-Signature: v=1; a=rsa-sha256; c=relaxed/relaxed; d=fakepaypal.com; s=selector1; h=from:to:subject:date:message-id; bh=FakeSignatureHashHere=; b=FakeSignatureBlockHere Received-SPF: None (google.com: domain of security-alert@paypal.com does not designate permitted sender hosts) Authentication-Results: mx.google.com; dkim=fail header.i=@fakepaypal.com; spf=fail (google.com: domain of security-alert@paypal.com does not designate 198.51.100.73 as permitted sender) From: PayPal Security <security-alert@paypal.com> To: you@example.com Subject: Urgent: Your Account Has Been Suspended - Verify Now Date: Wed, 27 Mar 2025 11:58:00 -0700 Message-ID: <fake-msg-id-123456@fakepaypal.com> MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/html; charset="UTF-8" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable <html> <body> <p>Dear Customer,</p> <p>We've noticed unusual activity in your account and have temporarily suspended it for your protection.</p> <p><a href="http://fake-verification-link.example.com">Click here to verify your identity</a> and restore access.</p> <p>Thank you for choosing PayPal.</p> </body> </html>

How to Read Email Headers to Determine Sender Origin

From the full email headers above, I've snipped only the received: headers:



Return-Path: <security-alert[at]paypal.com>

Received: from mail-relay2.mailhost.net (mail-relay2.mailhost.net. [198.51.100.73])

by mx.google.com with ESMTPS id x7si1234567qkb.123.2025.03.27.12.01.23

for <you[at]example.com>;

Wed, 27 Mar 2025 12:01:23 -0700 (PDT)

Received: from mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com (mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com. [192.0.2.44])

by mail-relay2.mailhost.net with ESMTP id abc987654321

for <you[at]example.com>;

Wed, 27 Mar 2025 11:59:11 -0700

Received: from user-laptop.example (unknown [143.210.250.100])

by mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com with ESMTPA

id m0123456;

Wed, 27 Mar 2025 11:58:01 -0700



Note that most email headers read from bottom up, but some go from top down as they hop their way through the Internet.

Where you see the part Received: from user-laptop.example (unknown [143.210.250.100]) - this is the sender's IP address - typically their home or office connection. This IP was not resolved because the sending IP did not contain reverse DNS.

The middle hop Received: from mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com (mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com. [192.0.2.44]) is the sender's outgoing SMTP server.

The final hop Received: from mail-relay2.mailhost.net (mail-relay2.mailhost.net. [198.51.100.73]) is a relay or spam filtering service that handed the message off to the recipient's mail server (mx.google.com in this case).

Putting it all together: the email was sent from 143.210.250.100 (most likely a PC), then received by an email server associated with that IP address's organization (in this case, mail-outgoing1.fakeisp.com), then delivered to the destination at mail-relay2.mailhost.net.

How to Use WHOIS to Determine Organization of Sending IP

Now that we know where the email originated from (143.210.250.100 per the example), it's time to use a WHOIS Lookup service to find out more information about its organization so that we can make a formal complaint.

Use ARIN for North American based IPs, RIPE for Europe, Middle East, Central Asia, APNIC for Asia Pacific, and LACNIC for Latin America and parts of Caribbean, and AFRINIC for Africa. You can also search google for another generic WHOIS lookup which may combine any of the major backbones I just mentioned (or not - in which case use the specific backbone I just mentioned).

It's worth noting that depending on the origin of the IP, the WHOIS lookup service may not be complete. For example, I used ARIN to lookup 143.210.250.100 and it gave me the following:

Address: 143.210.250.100 NetRange: 143.210.0.0 - 143.210.255.255 CIDR: 143.210.0.0/16 NetName: RIPE-ERX-143-210-0-0 NetHandle: NET-143-210-0-0-1 Parent: NET143 (NET-143-0-0-0-0) NetType: Early Registrations, Transferred to RIPE NCC Organization: RIPE Network Coordination Centre (RIPE) RegDate: 2003-11-12 Updated: 2025-02-10

Where it says: NetType: Early Registrations, Transferred to RIPE NCC - this means you need to use RIPE WHOIS to do a complete lookup, which yields:

NetRange: 143.210.0.0 - 143.210.255.255 CIDR: 143.210.0.0/16 NetName: LEICESTER-NET Organization: University of Leicester (UNILEI) RegDate: 1990-06-20 Updated: 2010-06-15 Ref: https://rdap.arin.net/registry/ip/143.210.250.100 OrgName: University of Leicester OrgId: UNILEI Address: IT Services University Road City: Leicester StateProv: Leicestershire PostalCode: LE1 7RH Country: GB Phone: +44 116 252 2415 Email: abuse [at] le.ac.uk Updated: 2023-05-04 Ref: https://rdap.arin.net/registry/entity/UNILEI

Based on the WHOIS lookup above and the IP 143.210.250.100, we can see that it is registered to the University of Leicester. Looking further into the WHOIS information, we see an abuse contact: abuse [at] le.ac.uk. In this case, forward the email with full email headers to that email address with subject "ATTN ADMIN - SPAMMER ON YOUR NETWORK" to complete the complaint report.

Why Does the Email Say It's From Me (When It's Not)?

In spoofing cases, the email often appears to come 'from you' only because your address was forged in the 'From' field. The real sender can only be identified through header analysis as I suggested above.

Spoofing is allowed because in the early days of the Internet, spam wasn't a concern when email protocols were created. That's why DKIM, SPF, and reverse DNS are now used in the majority of email headers on modern day email servers, so that you can identify the true origin.

Why Don't They Make It Easier to Report a Spoofed or Phishing Email?

You can see based on the number of steps I've outlined in this article just how complicated it is to make a formal complaint and to get it addressed to the appropriate authority. This is why reporting spoofed emails or phishing emails is generally not automated and also why most people don't do it.

Furthermore, most organizations online don't care about spoofing / spam complaints unless the email came from a hosted server or hosted site, which are rented services. In this case, if enough spam complaints were levied, the hosting service would no longer be reliable for sending emails, and thus customers wouldn't rent their services - as such, the hosting company would take action.

That said, almost all email servers today use DKIM (domain keys), SPF (sender policy framework) and reverse DNS to authenticate emails and reject or greylist unknown sources, which is pretty much 'good enough' to stop the majority of spam.

I hope that helps.

