You are hereHome › John Lister › Next Big Windows 10 Update Now Available
Next Big Windows 10 Update Now Available
Microsoft has unveiled full details of the next big Windows 10 update, dubbed the May 2020 Update. Users can manually download it right now, though that might seem unwise option for the average home user in due to any unreported bugs in the software.
The May 2020 Update is one of the two major updates this year that introduce new features, rather than making minor tweaks or fixing security bugs. Five years into the initial release of Windows 10, and it appears that the threshold for "major" changes appears to be getting lower.
The May 2020 Update really only has two completely new features to speak of. One is that the Cortana virtual assistant now understands natural language requests rather than users having to carefully word instructions and queries. Microsoft gives examples like "Is it going to rain tomorrow?" and "Remind me to [task] at [time]." (Source: microsoft.com)
The other is that more PCs will be able to use the "Calls" feature in the "Your Phone" application. That lets Android phone owners use their computer to place and receive calls and messages, check notifications and access photos without needing to take their phone out of their pocket.
Microsoft Edge Browse to Use Less Memory
Behind-the-scenes, the biggest change is a technical one to the way the Microsoft Edge browser allocates memory to specific tasks. Microsoft says tests show Edge using up to 27 percent less memory with the change in place. It plans to roll the same changes out to other applications later.
Beyond that, most of the changes involve usability. For example, it will take fewer steps to connect a Bluetooth device to a Windows PC. Enabling passwordless sign-in using facial recognition should be a quicker process.
There will be some improvements to the options for people with accessibility issues. Also, the trusty Notepad is getting some new features such as an asterisk in the title bar to warn of unsaved changes.
May 2020 Update Availability Staggered
The update will roll out in the coming weeks, including anyone with automatic updates switched on. Alternatively, people running versions 1903 or 1909 of Windows (meaning they installed either of the major updates last year) can manually install the update through Windows Update.
Microsoft notes that some users may find the manual installation update doesn't appear immediately. That's partly because it is staggering availability to avoid the servers being clogged up due to demand, and partly because it will put a hold on updates to computer where it knows a compatibility problem could have a significant effect. (Source: windows.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Will you rush to install the May 2020 Update? Does the list of new features and changes appeal to you? Would you prefer a complete halt on new features with Microsoft putting all of its energy into fixing bugs?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Windows Update
I think they should separate feature updates and bug/security updates and make the former optional.
The last feature updates I have found useful are boot to last known good configuration (since removed) and reliability monitor. In other words, absolutely no Windows 8, 8.1, or 10 features.
None of these features would make me update if it wasn’t forced on me by Microsoft. I have delayed feature updates for the full year allowed and due to problems in general with Windows 10 updates the other updates for the maximum 30 days.
Why can’t they simply give the user choices as to what they want installed or at least allow users to uninstall them? Don’t want Cortana? Don’t install it. Don’t want Edge? Don’t install it. Most things you can supposedly uninstall really don’t uninstall, but are simply hidden. Some things like Cortana, which for me is totally useless and phones home incessantly even when not enabled, can’t be uninstalled without breaking other things.
Installation should be modular with the user deciding which features they want. They will often say something can’t be done in their new version and then a third party does it like Classic (now Open) Shell. I remember reading a Microsoft post when they eliminated the start menu saying it wasn’t possible to implement the start menu anymore and then Ivo did it.
Waiting for it this time.
I've had pretty good luck with these feature updates so far, and in the past I opted to check for them soon after release. This time I'm going to wait for it to be offered automatically just in case, especially since Microsoft is supposed to be making sure it won't break machines before offering it to the best of their ability.
Will the update actually work this time? last two didn't ...
For me I dread MS updates. The last two stopped my computer from starting, as windows gives me the first couple of screens then locks with a little thing going round and round on my screen. I have had to roll last two back so windows will work. Probably have to do the same this time. At least the roll back (ie restore .. ) works now.