Next Big Windows 10 Update Now Available

Microsoft has unveiled full details of the next big Windows 10 update, dubbed the May 2020 Update. Users can manually download it right now, though that might seem unwise option for the average home user in due to any unreported bugs in the software.

The May 2020 Update is one of the two major updates this year that introduce new features, rather than making minor tweaks or fixing security bugs. Five years into the initial release of Windows 10, and it appears that the threshold for "major" changes appears to be getting lower.

The May 2020 Update really only has two completely new features to speak of. One is that the Cortana virtual assistant now understands natural language requests rather than users having to carefully word instructions and queries. Microsoft gives examples like "Is it going to rain tomorrow?" and "Remind me to [task] at [time]." (Source: microsoft.com)

The other is that more PCs will be able to use the "Calls" feature in the "Your Phone" application. That lets Android phone owners use their computer to place and receive calls and messages, check notifications and access photos without needing to take their phone out of their pocket.

Microsoft Edge Browse to Use Less Memory

Behind-the-scenes, the biggest change is a technical one to the way the Microsoft Edge browser allocates memory to specific tasks. Microsoft says tests show Edge using up to 27 percent less memory with the change in place. It plans to roll the same changes out to other applications later.

Beyond that, most of the changes involve usability. For example, it will take fewer steps to connect a Bluetooth device to a Windows PC. Enabling passwordless sign-in using facial recognition should be a quicker process.

There will be some improvements to the options for people with accessibility issues. Also, the trusty Notepad is getting some new features such as an asterisk in the title bar to warn of unsaved changes.

May 2020 Update Availability Staggered

The update will roll out in the coming weeks, including anyone with automatic updates switched on. Alternatively, people running versions 1903 or 1909 of Windows (meaning they installed either of the major updates last year) can manually install the update through Windows Update.

Microsoft notes that some users may find the manual installation update doesn't appear immediately. That's partly because it is staggering availability to avoid the servers being clogged up due to demand, and partly because it will put a hold on updates to computer where it knows a compatibility problem could have a significant effect. (Source: windows.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Will you rush to install the May 2020 Update? Does the list of new features and changes appeal to you? Would you prefer a complete halt on new features with Microsoft putting all of its energy into fixing bugs?