T-Mobile Tackles Spam And Scam Calls

T-Mobile says it will give customers free scam-blocking tools to protect against misleading and fraudulent calls. The measures will also cover Metro and Sprint users.

The program, dubbed Scam Shield, involves a range of tactics to combat bogus calls. The logic is to increase the chances of success against any particular attack. (Source: t-mobile.com)

Two of the features come via a dedicated smartphone app that analyzes incoming calls. The first, Scam ID, tries to identify calls that may be using a bogus identity or making unwanted marketing calls.

Spam Calls Auto-Blocked

Users can choose between having such calls automatically blocked, or having them come through, but with an on-screen warning. This may be a technology that improves over time and reduces the number of "false positives" as has happened with email spam filters.

The app also includes a caller ID system that works even if the caller isn't in the user's contact list. Whenever the details are available, the phone screen will show the name of the caller.

It will also add a label reading "call verified" if the call passes a check using a new industry standard technology called STIR/SHAKEN. This works a little like website certificates that confirm the operators of secure websites.

One Number For Friends, One For Marketers

As well as the app, T-Mobile is relaunching a service that used to be called "Digits." Now called "Proxy," it's effectively a second phone number linked to an account. Users can give out this number to businesses or other people who might make unwanted calls. They can then choose whether to receive calls and messages from this number, or have calls automatically sent to voicemail.

Proxy is free for one extra number per account (which may cover several users) though customers can pay for additional numbers. Customers can also get a free change on their main phone number, for example if it is already in the hands of too many marketers to be usable. (Source: engadget.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do these features sound useful? Would you prefer to block or divert all calls from people not in your contact list? Is this a better solution than trying to crack down on the spam callers?