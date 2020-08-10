You are hereHome › John Lister › Microsoft: New Edge Browser Can't be Uninstalled
Microsoft: New Edge Browser Can't be Uninstalled
Microsoft has confirmed there will be no option to uninstall the Edge browser once the new version is on a Windows 10 computer. There is a workaround, but it's not worth the trouble for most users.
The two versions of Edge are known by Microsoft as the "legacy version" and the "new version." The legacy version ran on Microsoft's own code, while the new version is based on Chromium, which is open source software that is also the basis of Google's Chrome browser.
One big reason for the switch is to make it easier for both website and browser extension developers to make something that works smoothly on both browser platforms. That in turn could make users more likely to try Edge.
The switch has been rolling out gradually and certainly hasn't gone smoothly for everyone, with some users reporting slowdowns in web browsing, gaming or general Windows use. That's particularly frustrating as the switch came through an update to Windows 10 that, unlike most updates, can't easily be undone.
Microsoft Explains Move
Now Microsoft has said that the new Edge browser cannot be uninstalled, stating in a support document that "the new version ... is included in a Windows system update, so the option to uninstall it or use the legacy version of Microsoft Edge will no longer be available." (Source: microsoft.com)
The good news is that Edge doesn't automatically make itself the default browser or make it difficult to set any other browser as the default. That should mean most users can similarly ignore its existence and delete any icons and shortcuts if they want.
Disk Space Shouldn't Be Issue
The main potential problem would be if the unwanted Edge installation was taking up too much disk space. Unless the browser is actually being used, Edge should only take up a small amount of storage. Reports suggest if it does appear to be taking up a lot of space, this may be a temporary issue from the Windows Update.
Some enthusiasts have discovered a way to force Windows to uninstall Edge through a system command prompt. This isn't recommended for casual users as it could cause unintended problems, such as breaking parts of Windows which cannot be reversed. (Source: mspoweruser.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Should Microsoft let users uninstall Edge? Does it matter to you either way? Do you think Microsoft's explanation makes sense?
Comments
Edge removal
What about using a program such as Revo Uninstaller ? Has anyone tried this yet ?
Forced to use the EDGE and nothing else as the default app ?
It will be of interest to many users in the EU and Switzerland (and maybe the UK) to see how much Microsoft get fined by each for that, when (AFAIK) they have already been fined for forcing users to use the browser that came with the Windows OS when the OS came with IE.
Correction to original post:-
The IE browser was not removed, as I noted it was needed for Windows/Microsoft updates - However it was easy t install another browser and have that as the Default.
I have noted that the EDGE browser seems to be needed ( and is initiated at OS startup) for some internal functions Cortana, and Search being amongst them.
So I fully expect that in about a years time the Windows 10 that people have been forced to update to, will have the new EDGE fully embedded within the services needed for the OS functionality ( as in find files by character string in the name.)
You know - things like the search options in File Explorer that you cannot see until you have actually managed to get a search running.
OK - I note the newer definition on the web of N not mentioning the browser, being
"Windows 10 N editions are specifically designed for Europe and Switzerland to comply with the European law. The N stands for Not with Media Player and does not come with Windows Media Player pre-installed".
So - I have the N version - I got that when the facility did not come with a default browser or media player ( seemed to want IE to connect to the MS site for maintenance though).
I also note that the OS seems to want to run EDGE now, and many sites associated with MS no longer work with the IE browser, indeed some sites 'require' me to update my system with the latest EDGE browser.
So -back to MS handling of the N version users
I was overjoyed (sarcasm) to find that the updates to the OS did NOT have an option to select the media player, and the default download of the media player from within the OS would not function as the MS systems were still pointed to the one for the old OS.
I am still using IE - as it saves web pages as .mht files - and I have many saved as proof of what was in the web pages - offers, warrantees and usage assurances included.
Edge does not handle them so I need IE to view the ones I have saved.
Indeed EDGE does not appear to save web pages with animated graphics.
Yet again Microsoft are forcing change on their userbase, and making it difficult for competitors.
Then, I suppose that comes within the unilateral change to terms that I was told about in an email with a link that I have been unable to get confirmed by someone claiming to be a corporate officer and using the official Microsoft.com site to indicate they are actually posting on behalf of Microsoft, and the email not just a link to a malware dropping site.
Arrogance
Seems that MS is getting more then a little arrogant - again! Thought I would try Edge and I'm not sure why, but all my desktop icons (admittedly a little crowded) got moved around on my second monitor. Abandoned the idea.
This link has info on how to force an uninstall
I used the info found at the link below to completely uninstall Edge from my PC, after having been forced to 'upgrade' the bloatware.
https://www.techradar.com/news/everyones-least-favorite-web-browser-will-soon-be-impossible-to-uninstall
edge remove
The above link no longer works.I have found this on same site but not tried.
Good luck.
For users desperate to rid themselves of the web browser, there is a workaround, courtesy of deskmodder:
Navigate to C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Microsoft \ Edge \ Application
Select the current version number
Locate setup.exe
Navigate to the file path within Command Prompt
Execute the following command: setup.exe --uninstall --system-level --verbose-logging -- force-uninstall
Note, it is recommended that only experienced users attempt to uninstall Edge by this method.
Here we go AGAIN
Tell me how this is different from the windows+internet explorer package that got MS into anti trust trouble with the EU before
The differences: a.) The IE
The differences: a.) The IE lawsuit was about Windows' default browser being IE. The EU felt that was anti-competitive, so now there's a special Windows N version which prompts you to pick your default browser upon setup.
(In my opinion, this is an astoundingly ridiculous requirement, but whatever. Countries are free to make their own laws. If anyone is curious about my opinion, I'll elaborate.)
MS is still conforming to that requirement. Edge is baked into the OS, but it's not the default browser for countries that prohibit it.
b.) The EU's decision came about very early in the internet browser wars. Technology has changed a *lot.* Back then, software was seen as a boxed product. Windows and IE were two products.
Nowadays, the line between product and service is indistinguishable. The IE lawsuit, as it was defined back then, would be impossible to propose today without heavy adaptation.
Where is the line drawn? Is it anti-competitive to have Cortana as the OS AI rather than a choice of Google, Alexa and Siri? How about the default baked in Xbox game interface, instead of offering a choice of PlayStation or Google Play services? Is it illegal to offer desktop backgrounds from Bing images, rather than a choice of Duck Duck Go images at setup?
You get the idea. The EU has their work cut out for them if they want to keep up with software innovation. Someday, Windows as an installed piece of software on hardware will cease to exist.
If they had anybody that still worked at M$ from the 98 days
they would remember that they cannot do this
but it probably didn't make the news in India
where most people who work at M$ come from now.
But,
look on the bright side
EDGE has a wonderful new ICON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Really, I don't care,
I still run Win 7
and I have IE 11, EDGE, and Chrome loaded and use all 3 at the same time in different windows.
I like IE 11 best but I don't think EDGE sucks quite as bad as Chrome!!!!!!!!!!