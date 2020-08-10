Microsoft: New Edge Browser Can't be Uninstalled

Microsoft has confirmed there will be no option to uninstall the Edge browser once the new version is on a Windows 10 computer. There is a workaround, but it's not worth the trouble for most users.

The two versions of Edge are known by Microsoft as the "legacy version" and the "new version." The legacy version ran on Microsoft's own code, while the new version is based on Chromium, which is open source software that is also the basis of Google's Chrome browser.

One big reason for the switch is to make it easier for both website and browser extension developers to make something that works smoothly on both browser platforms. That in turn could make users more likely to try Edge.

The switch has been rolling out gradually and certainly hasn't gone smoothly for everyone, with some users reporting slowdowns in web browsing, gaming or general Windows use. That's particularly frustrating as the switch came through an update to Windows 10 that, unlike most updates, can't easily be undone.

Microsoft Explains Move

Now Microsoft has said that the new Edge browser cannot be uninstalled, stating in a support document that "the new version ... is included in a Windows system update, so the option to uninstall it or use the legacy version of Microsoft Edge will no longer be available." (Source: microsoft.com)

The good news is that Edge doesn't automatically make itself the default browser or make it difficult to set any other browser as the default. That should mean most users can similarly ignore its existence and delete any icons and shortcuts if they want.

Disk Space Shouldn't Be Issue

The main potential problem would be if the unwanted Edge installation was taking up too much disk space. Unless the browser is actually being used, Edge should only take up a small amount of storage. Reports suggest if it does appear to be taking up a lot of space, this may be a temporary issue from the Windows Update.

Some enthusiasts have discovered a way to force Windows to uninstall Edge through a system command prompt. This isn't recommended for casual users as it could cause unintended problems, such as breaking parts of Windows which cannot be reversed. (Source: mspoweruser.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Should Microsoft let users uninstall Edge? Does it matter to you either way? Do you think Microsoft's explanation makes sense?