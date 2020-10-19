Windows 10 Start Up Process To Change

Microsoft is to warn Windows 10 users when an app will start up automatically when they start their computer. The move is designed to prevent the start up process being slowed down against the user's wishes.

Users already have the ability to manually decide whether an app starts up automatically when they switch on their computer. The change is to the way apps are set when they are originally installed.

Which apps should start up automatically is a balancing act. With some it's important to start up automatically for functionality purposes, such as having anti-malware software running right away. With others it saves time; for example: in pre-loading some components in a web browser.

Users Must Keep Eye On Settings

On the other hand, having too many apps start automatically can make for a frustrating wait when starting up the computer, with the computer unresponsive or increasing the risk of the user clicking on a window they hadn't expected to pop up. (Source: techradar.com)

At the moment, apps can set themselves to start up automatically. This can be set during installation without the user's involvement. That's a problem when the user assumes there's no reason a particular app would be set to start up automatically.

Users wanting to avoid this currently need to regularly check the list of "Startup Apps" either in the Task Manager or the Windows Settings menus, or through third party tools.

Auto Start Up Prompts Notification

That will change with the first major Windows 10 update of 2021, which is already available for testing in Microsoft's early preview programs. Perhaps surprisingly, the change doesn't involve asking the user during installation whether they want the app to start up automatically.

Instead they will get a notification to say the newly-installed app "is now configured to run when you log in. To change this later, go to Settings, Apps, Startup."

Although the notification doesn't mention it, users can simply click on the notification to go straight to the list of "Startup Apps" and change the setting. (Source: windowslatest.com)

