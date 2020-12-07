Acronis True Image 2021 Review

If you lost all of the data on your PC, would you be devastated?

According to a recent report, cyber crimes are booming thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. That's because cyber criminals are counting on the fact that most users are working remotely at home and/or retired, increasing their chances in converting a "sale".

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that in 2019, cyber criminals raked in $3.5 billion targeting individuals and businesses in the USA. Of that, $8.9 million was attributed to ransomware attacks, while scammers posing as fake technical support stole $54 million - up an eye-watering 40% year on year.

It's safe to say that these types of crimes aren't going to go away any time soon - and statistically speaking, you're incredibly likely to encounter one or the other sometime soon.

Ransomware and Tech Support Scams a Huge Threat

Ransomware can infect PCs through malicious websites, downloads, email attachments, or by not keeping the PC up to date with patches. Once executed, ransomware encrypts all files on a PC, making them useless. A note is then left on the desktop demanding payment to cyber criminals to obtain a decryption key in order to unlock files. The cost for the key is upwards of $1,000 or more.

On the other hand, fake technical support scams are run by cyber gangs located in India (mostly). These scams are often done with cold calls, or when a web browser becomes infected. In the latter case, the PC appears to be locked and displays a warning message, stating that the system is infected and that the user must call a 1-800 number to "fix" problems that don't exist. Once scammers are connected to a PC remotely, they sabotage the system with malicious software in the guise of "protection", then demand payment - usually for hundreds and even thousands of dollars. If payment is not received, cyber criminals will either lock the PC with a password, delete all user files, or infect the system with ransomware. This can be a devastating and costly fix. For all intents and purposes, you can substitute the word "scammers" for "hackers", because that's exactly what these people are.

So what can you do to protect your PC against malicious software and data loss?

Answer: by making frequent disk image backups, and by storing some of those backups - preferably - offline.

Introducing: Acronis True Image 2021

Simply put, Acronis True Image is a backup program on steroids.

What differentiates True Image from others is the fact that it can backup the operating system in addition to user data. If something goes wrong on your PC - whether it's due to a malware attack, ransomware, or by allowing cyber criminals access to your machine - all that's needed is to restore a previous disk image backup and it will be like nothing ever happened.

With True Image, you can literally go back in time!

Most regular backup programs don't offer this type of protection, which is why True Image is one of the best insurance policies you can have when it comes to keeping your data safe.

Acronis True Image 2021: Features

Easy to use intuitive interface - backup your photos, files, applications, using an intuitive interface that's accessible from anywhere.



Dual Protection - allows you to store backups locally and remotely on the cloud.



Active disk cloning - replicate your operating system and user data onto another disk - while you're using it - without having to stop what you're doing.



Non-stop backups - keep working on the PC while backups are continuously updated every 5 minutes without affecting your computer's performance.



Anywhere access - retrieve any file or folder using cloud backups from a PC or mobile device.



Visual protection dashboard - an easy way to monitor everything at a glance, including crucial statistics, and backup activity.



Universal restore - restore your PC onto completely different hardware. Many disk imaging programs cannot do this, which makes True Image very powerful and unique. This is a perfection option if you plan to upgrade to new hardware in the near future.



Acronis Survival Kit - includes everything you need to restore your system using bootable media. This is exactly what is needed in case Windows becomes unbootable.

... plus much more!

Acronis True Image 2021: Your Digital Life - Protected

Click below to watch a brief video which explains how True Image works:

Conclusion

Speaking from experience, I use disk image backups on all of my systems as well as my clients. There is simply no better protection on the market. If there was one tool that you can have in your arsenal to protect your PC - including all of your data - Acronis True Image is the way to go.

Acronis True Image 2021: Free Trial Download

Acronis True Image 2021 is free to try for up to 30 days. Use the link below to download your free trial now:

https://www.acronis.com/en-us/homecomputing/thanks/acronis-true-image-2021

Special offer for Infopackets Readers - Save 30% Off

For a limited time only -

Acronis is currently offering True Image 2021 at 30% off the retail price for Infopackets Readers. The price varies depending on which option you select. The prices below include a 1 year subscription , meaning that at the end of the year it will automatically renew at full price.

True Image 2021 "Essential" version does not offer cloud backups. If you want to include cloud backups, True Image 2021 "Advanced" has 500gb of online storage, whereas the "Premium" version offers 1tb.

Buy Acronis True Image 2021 for 1 PC - save 30%!

Buy Acronis True Image 2021 for up to 3 PCs - save 30%!

Hurry - this offer ends December 21st, 2021 - so don't wait!

