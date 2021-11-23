VideoProc Converter Review

What's one of the best one-stop video editing software available for both PC and Mac?

Answer: Digiarty's VideoProc Converter!

From the makers of WinX DVD Ripper and WinX Video Converter comes VideoProc Converter: a multi-award winning software program that is a one-stop video processing program that allows you to convert video/audio, rip DVDs, edit video, download videos, video to GIF maker ... plus much more!

Note: near the end of the article I've included a link to a FREE trial to the full version, plus link to save 60% off a lifetime license.

VideoProc Converter: Features Overview

A Simple to use, Powerful Professional Video Editor

VideoProc Converter allows you to quickly edit and share videos for social media sharing. Easily cut, merge, rotate, crop, add effects and touch up video in no time flat! Produce studio-quality video like a pro: including stabilization, easily remove background noise from video, make GIFs from video, fisheye lens distortion correction, and synchronize audio with video.

Full GPU Acceleration for Encoding Video

Level-3 GPU acceleration makes VideoProc Converter the number one video editor with up to 47x faster encoding while preserving video and audio quality.

Huge Codec Library

With over 370+ codecs to choose from, this 4K video processing tool can manipulate both audio video sources from just about anywhere, including: camera, iPhone, Android, GoPro, camcorder, and more! Choose from H264 and H265 (HEVC), iPhone/MP4 and MKV, as well as AVI and YouTube ... plus much more!

Easily Resize and Enhance Video

With VideoProc Converter, you can reduce video size and adjust screen resolutions, adjust bit rate, increase and decrease frame rate, change aspect ratio, adjust audio sample rate, change video/audio codecs, plus much more! You can even upscale from HD to 4k, or downscale to lower resolutions.

Rip Videos, Music; Record GamePlay / Webinars / Screen

VideoProc Converter allows you to quickly and easily download online videos from multiple websites, as well as music. Over 1,000 websites are supported. You can also record gameplay, presentations, webinar, Skype calls, stream videos from desktop, webcam or both concurrently in picture-in-picture mode.

VideoProc Converter: See How it Works

Watch the video below to see how VideoProc Converter works:

VideoProc Converter: Hardware and OS Requirements

VideoProc Converter works on Windows versions 7 to 10 (both 32 and 64-bit), as well as Mac OS X 10.5 (2007) - to OS X 11 (Big Sur, 2020). Hardware requirements include: 1 GHz Intel or AMD Processor, 1 GB RAM, and minimum 200MB of hard drive space for installation.

What's New in Version 4.1: March, 2021

Now includes support for TikTok videos; download videos straight from TikTok, then edit using VideoProc Converter



Improved HDR 10 video (high dynamic range) support with improved video quality when converting to another format



DVD language support to auto-select language tracks

What's New in Version 4.2: August, 2021

As videos are converted, VideoProc Converter now provides an estimate on the converted video size



You can now convert video to GIF, or convert GIF to video in MP4, MKV, etc. for sharing on SMS phone texting



Windows 11 Beta Support has also been added



AMD hardware encoding video quality has been improved

What's New in Version 4.4: October, 2021?

Added: New output profiles for iPhone 13/Pro/Pro Max/mini.



Added: Support full GPU acceleration on Windows 11 official version.



Improved: The downloading speed and stability of YouTube videos.



Recovered: The path of the output folder.

Download VideoProc Converter: Free Trial

Download VideoProc Converter now to try it out using the links below. All features of the trial are unlocked, but the program is limited to 5 minutes of video editing.

Black Friday Sensational Sale for Infopackets Readers

Save big time on VideoProc Converter this Black Friday!

Option #1: download a free licensed copy of VideoProc Converter V4.2 - try it absolutely free with no obligation! IMPORTANT: All features in this time-limited trial are fully unlocked, however, after November 26th, certain features will be crippled.

Option #2: Click here to purchase a lifetime license of VideoProc Converter v4.2 - save 60% off - sale ends November 26th!

Included is a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not completely delighted - plus priority tech support. With a lifetime license, you will also receive free unlimited upgrades in the future. Regular price is $78.90 - now only $29.95 . You save a whopping $48.95!

Happy software hunting!