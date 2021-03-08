MS to Fix Broken Windows Update with New Rollout

Microsoft is trying a new method for releasing and managing Windows 10 updates. The aim is to reduce the number of bugs where an update doesn't install properly.

The plan involves combining two types of updates: cumulative and servicing stack updates, which were previously released separately.

The cumulative update contains new content and fixes for Windows. Cumulative refers to the way the updates are designed to be downloaded and installed in order, meaning each individual update can be a relatively small file size.

Unfortunately, the cumulative updates are also part of the reason Windows 10 has sometimes got into a problematic cycle of an update introducing a bug, a new update fixing that bug but introducing a new one, and users having no ideal options when it comes to rolling back to remove problems.

Update To Update Tools

The other updates are for the servicing stack.

This is part of Windows that handles any updates, fixes or other changes to the system. It's what makes it possible to update Windows while it is still running instead of having to reboot to update. Servicing stack updates can also avoid glitches like the cumulative updates previously did.

In theory the servicing stack shouldn't need updating that often as the basic "instruction manual" for how to make changes to Windows remains the same.

Update Instructions Out Of Order

Until now Microsoft has issued cumulative updates on a monthly schedule and servicing stack updates as and when they are needed. That makes sense in theory, but in the real world it's led to problems where Windows is trying to install an update before it's had specific instructions on how to handle that update. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)

In future, servicing stack updates will come out alongside the cumulative updates to which it relates. The good news is that users shouldn't need to take any action as the servicing stack updates should install automatically and work without needing a reboot. (Source: pcgamer.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you pay much attention to Windows updates? Have you noticed an update not install properly? Would you prefer frequent small updates or for Microsoft to simply issue all non-security fixes as a major update once every year or so?