Google Bans Ads Claiming Climate Change a Hoax

Google says it will no longer place ads on pages that make false claims about climate change. The move is as much about keeping advertisers happy as it is a political statement.

The policy doesn't affect whether pages appear in Google search results or how highly they are ranked. Instead, its all about the ads which Google places when acting as a middleman between advertisers and websites. It also affects ads shown before, during or beside YouTube videos.

The move "demonetizes" the content in two ways. Sites affected by the move will no longer be allowed to carry Google advertising, nor be promoted in ads placed by Google.

No Hoax Claims Allowed

Google says it has laid out specific criteria for the ban, which will cover:

"Content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change. This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change."

It clarifies that the ad ban only applies to content making such a claim. It won't affect content that "reports on or discusses such a claim." Those distinctions will be made using "a combination of automated tools and human reviews." (Source: google.com)

Advertisers And Sites Called For Ban

Although Google says the move aligns with its own work and promotion on climate issues, it's clear on the main reason for the change to its ad policies:

"Advertisers simply don't want their ads to appear next to this content. And publishers and creators don't want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos." (Source: arstechnica.com)

It's not the first time Google has banned ads that aren't inherently illegal. For example, it recently banned ads for third-party services that charged people to get government documents (or pay for official services such as tolls) when such services are already available directly from an official source.

It also bans ads which make false claims such as "content that suggests a tragic event did not happen, or that victims or their families are actors, or complicit in a cover-up of the event."

What's Your Opinion?

Is Google right to ban such ads? Should Google have the final say over which ads it does and doesn't carry? Are such ads dangerous or is it enough just to let people decide whether to not to click on them?