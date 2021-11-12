You are hereHome › John Lister › Wrong Number Text May Be Scam
Wrong Number Text May Be Scam
The Better Business Bureau has warned the public to ignore text messages that appear to be wrong numbers. It says it's the first step in an ongoing scam using automated chat bots to scam people.
The scam is not particularly sophisticated in principle but uses automation to play the numbers game. In the current form it tries to take advantage of base desires, though the BBB warns the format could change.
According to the warning, one example of the opening text message reads:
"Hey is this John? It's Amanda. We chatted on Tinder before when I came to visit my cousin but we never met if I recall. I'm back in town if you want to meet up this time, are you free?" (Source: bbb.org)
If the recipient replies in any way, the chat bot begins an exchange of messages. The idea is to use automated responses that might sound plausible in response to what the victim has said, but are designed to steer the conversation in a particular way.
Credit Card Details The Target
In this case the idea is that, despite the wrong number, "Amanda" proves open to getting to know the recipient better. Eventually she encourages the victim to sign up to a dating or adult website where she supposedly has explicit photographs.
The scam isn't so much to collect a subscription payment but rather to gather the victim's credit card number, potentially to sell to other scammers who are particularly interested in card belonging to proven gullible people.
Like most such scams, the proportion of people who respond to each escalating step (responding, pursuing a conversation, signing up to the site) falls dramatically. However, because the "conversation" is automated, the scammers can afford to cast their net wide.
Story May Change
The BBB notes the key here is the approach rather than the specific story of "Amanda". It says the identity, story and accompanying photographs will likely change whenever "word gets out" about a scam.
It advises people to simply ignore any message from an stranger, even if it appears to be a legitimate case of a wrong number. It adds that people should block any number they suspect to be involved in a scam and to never give personal information to somebody they haven't met in person. (Source: nbc15.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Would you reply to an apparent wrong number? Do you think you could tell a chat bot from a real person writing messages? Should people worry about scams like this or is it only suckers who fall for it?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Proving your ID
In the UK, banks/government agencies etc will frequently ring you and ask for confidential info to prove your ID before they'll talk to you, often from withheld numbers! Then they advise the public not to give out such info!! It is infuriating!!! Surely it is not beyond the wit of man to devise some system whereby I can prove my ID to a caller without giving them info that would allow them to steal my ID etc??