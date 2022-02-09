Microsoft: Don't Switch Off PC At Night

Microsoft has warned users may need to leave computers on overnight to be sure of getting all security updates. It raises questions about how efficiently the update process works.

The warning comes in a company blog aimed at IT professionals, though the findings also apply to the general public. Whether to leave devices running is a particular issue in offices where it would make sense from a power use perspective to get staff to shut down their machines at the end of the working day, particularly if it's only used for around eight hours a day.

Microsoft says it's been investigating what may cause Windows computers to not be up to date with security patches and other performance fixes. It says one problem is a lack of "update connectivity", meaning the time the computer is switched on and connected to the Internet.

Outdated Machines Not Online Enough

According to the post, the minimum update connectivity required for a reliable update is two continuous hours to start off with, then a total of four further hours (which don't have to be continuous). While some of this involves updates installing in the background, the six-hour total is the minimum point at which the users can be sure the process is complete. (Source: windowscentral.com)

Based on remote data gathered from Windows 10 computers, this is likely a major cause of outdated machines. Microsoft says that of machines where the security patches are at least 60 days out of date, one in four didn't have enough update connectivity. (Source: microsoft.com)

For those which are so outdated that they no longer run a "serviced build" of Windows 10 (also known as a Feature Update), the proportion without enough update connectivity rises to one in two.

Power Settings May Be 'Wrong'

Microsoft says IT staff should encourage staff "to leave their devices plugged in and connected - instead of powering them off overnight - so that updates can download and install properly. Impress upon them the importance of keeping their devices connected so their devices can stay protected and they can stay productive."

It also says that machines may be missing out on updates because their power settings put them into hibernation or "deep sleep" mode too quickly.

The counter-argument would be that six hours is too long for an update and it's a big ask to expect users to leave machines online longer. There's even an argument that doing so increases the potential risk of a computer being hit by a cyber attack.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you switch your PC off at night? Do you regularly leave it online for at least six hours? Is this a reasonable or realistic requirement by Microsoft?