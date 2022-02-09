You are hereHome › John Lister › Microsoft: Don't Switch Off PC At Night
Microsoft: Don't Switch Off PC At Night
Microsoft has warned users may need to leave computers on overnight to be sure of getting all security updates. It raises questions about how efficiently the update process works.
The warning comes in a company blog aimed at IT professionals, though the findings also apply to the general public. Whether to leave devices running is a particular issue in offices where it would make sense from a power use perspective to get staff to shut down their machines at the end of the working day, particularly if it's only used for around eight hours a day.
Microsoft says it's been investigating what may cause Windows computers to not be up to date with security patches and other performance fixes. It says one problem is a lack of "update connectivity", meaning the time the computer is switched on and connected to the Internet.
Outdated Machines Not Online Enough
According to the post, the minimum update connectivity required for a reliable update is two continuous hours to start off with, then a total of four further hours (which don't have to be continuous). While some of this involves updates installing in the background, the six-hour total is the minimum point at which the users can be sure the process is complete. (Source: windowscentral.com)
Based on remote data gathered from Windows 10 computers, this is likely a major cause of outdated machines. Microsoft says that of machines where the security patches are at least 60 days out of date, one in four didn't have enough update connectivity. (Source: microsoft.com)
For those which are so outdated that they no longer run a "serviced build" of Windows 10 (also known as a Feature Update), the proportion without enough update connectivity rises to one in two.
Power Settings May Be 'Wrong'
Microsoft says IT staff should encourage staff "to leave their devices plugged in and connected - instead of powering them off overnight - so that updates can download and install properly. Impress upon them the importance of keeping their devices connected so their devices can stay protected and they can stay productive."
It also says that machines may be missing out on updates because their power settings put them into hibernation or "deep sleep" mode too quickly.
The counter-argument would be that six hours is too long for an update and it's a big ask to expect users to leave machines online longer. There's even an argument that doing so increases the potential risk of a computer being hit by a cyber attack.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you switch your PC off at night? Do you regularly leave it online for at least six hours? Is this a reasonable or realistic requirement by Microsoft?
Comments
This is like Tesla wanting you to keep the car running while it
After years of experience, I try to shut my electronics down at least once a day - at night, when I'm not using them. The daily reboot gives memory leaks a chance to recover, capacitors to discharge, processors to cool down, open activities to stop, etc. Not to mention the electricity that doesn't get used. The only time I do not is when I have work-in-process I cannot complete by end of day.
Switch-off?
I leave mine at "hibernate" over night, does that allow updates?
I don't know.
Leave computers on at night
I leave my 2 computers on all the time, except for windows updates. I do this because I am a frustrated scientist. In other words if I could do the math that goes with it I would be one. So I have a program on my computer that allows scientists to use my computer to do things like look for ET, find cures for diseases, certain types of stars etc. Since there are probably scientists in many time zones, I leave them on so they can use them while they are idle and when I'm sleeping.
On or Off
I turn my computers off overnight. I think the potential of getting hacked increases the more your computer is online, plus I cannot justify the electrical usage if I am not actually using the computer.
Win10 "on" at night.
Computer is fully functional at night BUT the Internet connection
is manually disabled.
I "work around" the update thing by being what MS calls a "Seeker".
In the little Win10 search box, type:
Check for Updates
Click on update link there to actually check.
Do not trust what you see when you first arrive there.
MUST be connected when you click OR Windows might tell you none are
available as of then (or some recent time).
It is very odd Windows is dumb enough to ignore the lack of a connection.
In farness to MS, there are scenarios where they complain about no connection,
but it is very easy for them to skip that part.
Power Off Computers when not using them
We have always turned our (desktop) computers and the internet access off when we are not using them, usually just before going to bed. If we leave for a couple of hours during the day, we leave the computers on but turn off the internet access. I figure that if I don't need the internet access, then the computer doesn't either. Before we retired, we usually didn't turn on our computers (and the internet) until we got home from work. I can't justify paying for the power to leave the computers on when I am not using them. We have never had any problems getting updates and we have been doing it this way since before Windows 95(when we had a dial up connection.) I see no reason to change it now. Our laptops get turned on when we need them and off when we don't and they have not had any problems either.
The only exception is usually when running a full system scan but then we turn off the internet.
A Hardware prospective.
I can see the point Microsoft is making about getting updates. I also understand users fear of the increased potential of being hacked when leaving a computer turned on when "not in use" but I've always look at this from a hardware prospective.
I'm a electronics engineer with 35+ years of experience in electronic component level trouble-shooting and repair and I've done FAR more repairs on equipment that's just been turned on than equipment that's been operating for months at a time....I guaranty that ALL electronic components fail due to a rapid temperature change. Turning OFF and ON electronic circuits causes components to fail prematurely because the components cool all the way down to room temperature then rapidly heat back up, at the circuit board level, to over 120 degrees. Failure can be prevented when electrical current keeps components at a proper operating temperature they are designed.
As a response to the 1st post...Capacitors discharge very rapidly once current stops in a circuit and a CPU chip will drop to a MUCH lower temp when the computer is idle or in standby.
I've always recommend leaving a computer on if it's used daily but turn it off if it's not used for three days or more.
Thanks for the information
Thanks for the information and the response to my rationale. Yours makes sense.