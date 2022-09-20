You are hereHome › John Lister › Phone Cleaner and Security Apps Were Scams
Phone Cleaner and Security Apps Were Scams
Two more applications have been removed from the Google Play Store after turning out to be a front for malware. As always in such cases, users who already have the apps installed need to uninstall them as this won't happen automatically.
The apps in question are called Mister Phone Cleaner and Kylhavy Mobile Security. They had 50,000 and 10,000 downloads respectively before Google pulled the listings.
The scam in these cases has a couple of key differences from the familiar story of scammers disguising malware as legitimate apps and finding a way to bypass Google's security checks. That suggests the scammers are adjusting their tactics in an ongoing game of cat and mouse.
Fake Security Tool
One difference is that previously most scam apps have been promoted as fulfilling a single specific purpose such as a flashlight or level. That's comparatively simple to program, but also create a false sense of reassurance when they perform as advertised. That means it takes longer for negative reviews to deter downloads.
The two latest scams involve tools that supposedly remove unwanted files and (ironically enough) find and remove malware. It's questionable how well they actually work, but even creating a bogus version of tools may take extra work for the scammers.
Another difference is that these two scams don't involve tricking users into granting the apps access to permissions. These are often the key to allowing the app to carry out unwanted activities, such as abusing accessibility features. One tactic involved an automated series of "clicks" to complete the full download and installation process to put malware on the phone.
Malware Targets Banking
Instead, the scam apps use a bogus request to authorize an important security update. In reality, this allows the apps to download some nasty malware called Sharkbot. Its capabilities include intercepting text messages, recording keystrokes, and creating fake login-screens designed to capture online banking details. (Source: thehackernews.com)
Sharkbot also attempts to find and copy cookies when a user is logged in to a financial account. Having the right cookie can make it easier to breach an account as it can reduce the bank's security checks on the supposed customer. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Are you surprised bogus apps are still getting into the Play Store? Should Google remotely uninstall apps from devices after removing them from the store for security reasons? How confident are you that all the apps on your device are legitimate?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?