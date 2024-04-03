Infopackets Reader Steve T. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I use Chrome as my web browser and when I right click on a web page, I often use the option to 'View page source' so that I can copy its contents and edit the HTML using another program. The problem is that in 2023, Google released an update to Chrome that changed the right click menu. Now, I am forced to scroll through the menu in order to get to the 'View page source' option. This is painful and time consuming since I do it many times a day. Last year I came across a few articles that suggested going to 'chrome://flags/' via the web address bar in Chrome, then I searched for 'Chrome Refresh 2023' and disabled it. This reverted my right click menu for a few months, however, a recent update has once again screwed it up. Any ideas on how to fix this? I would like to revert Chrome to its previous UI."

My response:

I asked Steve if he would like me to look into this issue using my remote desktop support, and he agreed.

Below I will discuss my findings.

How to Fix: Revert Chrome UI and Right Click Menu (2024)

It appears Google has made some recent changes to disabling the Chrome Refresh 2023 (i.e. reverting Chrome's user interface) which initially was the cause of the right click menu changing in Chrome.

Here's what you need to do to get the right click menu back (as well as reverting Chrome's UI):

Launch Chrome and in the web address bar, type in chrome://flags

On the chrome://flags screen, type in "Refresh 2023" in the search field, and then disable "Chrome Refresh 2023" and "Chrome WebUI Refresh 2023".

Now, search for "Customize Chrome Side Panel" and disable that. The most recent changes to Chrome (as of March, 2024) now require to you disable "Customize Chrome Side Panel" in addition to the above flags in order to make the changes stick.

Relaunch Chrome.

Voila - your right click menu should be back to the way it was, and the user interface will also look as it did previously.

I hope that helps.

