For the last 4-5 months when I try to do a Windows 10 update to download and install '2024-01 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64 based Systems' (KB5034441) the update downloads, but when it starts to install (before I restart the computer) it constantly gives the following error code (0x80070643). Are you able to remedy this problem? "

I asked Jack if he would like to use my remote desktop service, and he agreed.

Below I will discuss my findings.

How to Fix: 2024-01 Security Update for Windows 10 Fails to Install

Unfortunately, many forum posts suggest that that security patch KB5034441 fails to install for a lot of people. The patch is designed to address a vulnerability in the Windows Recovery Environment that would allow attackers to bypass BitLocker encryption on the hard drive.

In Jack's case, he did not have BitLocker encryption on any of his drives and technically didn't need the patch, but I was determined to make it happen, because if you hire me to fix anything I will do my damndest to make it happen.

After a bit more research, it appears that the KB5034441 patch attempts to write information to a hidden Windows Recovery partition. In Jack's case, the partition was almost 1 gigabyte large, which seemed 'large enough' to make the patch work, but I wasn't sure if it was in fact nearly out of space.

To check available space, I needed to assign a drive letter to the recovery partition. To do so, I used a freeware program MiniTool Partition Wizard to assign a drive letter. Lo and behold, the recovery partition was almost full.

After that, I used MiniTool Partition Wizard to reduce the size of the adjacent partition (in this case, the Windows C drive), and then increased the size of the recovery partition, then applied the changes.

Next, I went to Windows Update and checked for new updates. That's when Windows attempted to apply the patch - and this time, it worked. Mission accomplished!

