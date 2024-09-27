You are hereHome › Dennis Faas › Infopackets to Launch YouTube Tech Support Pilot Program
Infopackets to Launch YouTube Tech Support Pilot Program
Dear Infopackets Readers,
I would like to introduce the launch of an exciting, new video-based tech support Q&A pilot program on YouTube that would benefit our readership and expand our presence online.
Starting today, I am asking all of those in need of technical support to send me an email with your tech-related question.
Here's how the new pilot program will work:
- Visit our contact page in order to submit your question.
- On the contact page, choose if you want Priority (paid) service, or
Non-priority (free) service.
- Submit the form and I will get back to you by email or by phone to discuss and better understand the issue you're having.
Priority submissions will receive the quickest response.
- If applicable, I will set up an appointment and/or connect to your
computer remotely and fix the problem for you. During our interaction, both
phone and video of the remote desktop support will be recorded.
- After our meeting, I may choose to post our interaction online YouTube so that others can benefit from the solution.
- Subsequent posted YouTube videos will be highlighted through our email newsletter and posted online the website.
Terms and Conditions
For priority service, a nominal $75.00 fee applies for first time users with up to 1 hour of support. If you refer a friend / submit a BBB review / subscribe to our YouTube channel and like a video, I will credit you 50% off our full rate for your next visit.
For Non-Priority Service, feel free to ask your question; I will choose 1-3 lucky people per week to receive free technical support by yours truly for up to 1 hour (includes a phone call with remote desktop support - similar to priority service) for our YouTube channel pilot program. For highly technical or time intensive non-priority issues, you may be referred to our Priority Service instead.
During our interaction, you can ask me whatever question you want. I will use my technical know-how to explain, demonstrate and implement a solution. After our interaction, I will edit the video and then upload it to YouTube to share the knowledge with others and to expand our reach online. Note that if I come across anything that is sensitive during our interaction, I will edit it out of the video prior to posting on Youtube, per our privacy policy.
Infopackets YouTube Channel URL
Update 20240928: Lots of folks are emailing me asking for our YouTube channel link. I have a personal YouTube and posted some things for Infopackets more than 10 years ago, but I will be starting a new channel - I just need to think of a good name. I will post the link to the channel when a video is released. Stay tuned!
Feel free to comment below.
Sincerely,
Dennis Faas
CEO, Owner, Infopackets.com
We are BBB A+ Accredited, Established 2001
tech support program
You will have a lot of fun and wasted time with the free part of this program.
None tech users asking questions about their computer's coffee cup holder that keeps spilling coffee.
And the foot switch not working properly on carpeted floors plus many variables to the above that you have not even heard of! And the even better questions that you are not sure if serious or not. please publish them here anonymously of course to save embarrassment.
good luck
Ron
Free tech support
I understand what you're saying. I reserve the right to ask for compensation for tasks that go above and beyond if someone is requesting free service. I also can't guarantee I will respond to every request, but will try to at least point people in the right direction if I'm not able to assist with remote support. Even if it's a free request, it's nice to have ideas for future videos.
tech support!
I do hope you realise that my comment was partly tongue-in-cheek.
Hopefully, you will not have people who did not understand my comments( Americans ) not understand the humour in contacting you about them.
regards
ron