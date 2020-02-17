Infopackets Reader Jared P. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

The right click on my desktop is not working. When I right click on the desktop, all I get is a spinning blue circle. What normally appears is a dialogue menu that shows Display Settings, Personalize (the desktop), View, Sort by, and New (to create a folder, shortcut, text document, etc) - but instead, the cursor circle keeps spinning forever. I've left it alone for an hour but the right click keeps loading forever and never produces a menu like it should. Update: Since I've emailed you, I've found a few so-called guides online to fix my problem (the menu now appears instead of the blue circle); however, the 'New' submenu which is normally part of the right click menu is now absent. Now I can't create folders on my desktop or create a new text document on the desktop. Is there a proper way to fix this? "

My response:

I asked Jared if he would like me to connect to his machine using my remote desktop support service in order to have a closer look, and he agreed.

Below I will discuss my findings.

How to Fix: Right Click Desktop Not Working (Spinning Circle)

After researching this issue, it appears that the 'right click desktop menu broken with a spinning blue circle forever' issue has to do with a corrupt registry value.

The guides I've come across on the Internet state that the best way to deal with this is to manually edit the registry using regedit in order to wipe out all the corrupted registry subkeys, but this is a very obfuscated approach to fixing the problem. It also introduces yet another 'side effect' issue which Jared has accurately described - the 'New' submenu is now missing.

I've written a small script to fix the right click desktop menu issue, plus it will preserve the 'New' submenu. Unlike most 'how to' tutorials online regarding this issue, you won't need to navigate through the registry editor (regedit) to make it work. This script will also reset the Explorer.exe task which will also stop the spinning circle. All you need to do is copy and paste my script onto a command line to fix the problem properly.

To do so:

Highlight the text below with your mouse:



reg delete HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\Background\shellex\ContextMenuHandlers /f

reg add HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\Background\shellex\ContextMenuHandlers\New /VE /T REG_SZ /F /D {D969A300-E7FF-11d0-A93B-00A0C90F2719}

taskkill /f /im explorer.exe

ping localhost -n 5 >nul

start explorer.exe

echo this is a dummy line

Right click over the text above and select "Copy" from the dialogue menu.

Next: click Start, then type in "CMD" (no quotes); wait for "CMD.EXE" or "Command Prompt" to appear in the list, then right click it and select "Run as Administrator". A black window should appear with the title "Administrator: CMD" or such. This is known as an administrative command prompt.

Right click in the middle of the administrative command prompt with your mouse and select "Paste" from the dialogue menu. The text you highlighted in Step #1 should now be output to the command line. You may receive an error such as: "ERROR: Delete request is partially completed" - you can safely ignore this error message.

Now, test your right click menu on the desktop. It should now be working, and should also include the 'New' submenu.

I hope that helps.

