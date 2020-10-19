You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 10 Start Up Process To Change
Windows 10 Start Up Process To Change
Microsoft is to warn Windows 10 users when an app will start up automatically when they start their computer. The move is designed to prevent the start up process being slowed down against the user's wishes.
Users already have the ability to manually decide whether an app starts up automatically when they switch on their computer. The change is to the way apps are set when they are originally installed.
Which apps should start up automatically is a balancing act. With some it's important to start up automatically for functionality purposes, such as having anti-malware software running right away. With others it saves time; for example: in pre-loading some components in a web browser.
Users Must Keep Eye On Settings
On the other hand, having too many apps start automatically can make for a frustrating wait when starting up the computer, with the computer unresponsive or increasing the risk of the user clicking on a window they hadn't expected to pop up. (Source: techradar.com)
At the moment, apps can set themselves to start up automatically. This can be set during installation without the user's involvement. That's a problem when the user assumes there's no reason a particular app would be set to start up automatically.
Users wanting to avoid this currently need to regularly check the list of "Startup Apps" either in the Task Manager or the Windows Settings menus, or through third party tools.
Auto Start Up Prompts Notification
That will change with the first major Windows 10 update of 2021, which is already available for testing in Microsoft's early preview programs. Perhaps surprisingly, the change doesn't involve asking the user during installation whether they want the app to start up automatically.
Instead they will get a notification to say the newly-installed app "is now configured to run when you log in. To change this later, go to Settings, Apps, Startup."
Although the notification doesn't mention it, users can simply click on the notification to go straight to the list of "Startup Apps" and change the setting. (Source: windowslatest.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you pay attention to which apps start up when you turn your PC on? Would you like easier control over the settings? Should Windows 10 have a default that newly installed apps don't start up automatically unless the user actively chooses it?
Comments
Startup apps
I also use CCleaner to see what is listed as starting up (in the tools section). Yes, I'd rather decide myself about the automatic start up.
Start-Up
I also prefer to check manually. I use "Autoruns" to that end.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/autoruns
Sometimes have to run it in administrative mode to use the full facilities to stop programs starting. Another useful program in a similar vein is "What's Running". Doesn't appear to be on the author's site, for some reason, but can still be obtained from various sources, including Major Geeks: https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/whats_running.html
Startup Delayer
I use Startup Delayer which is a freeware program and allows you to set the priority at which programs start up. That way high priority programs like antimalware start first and less important programs start last. Also you can disable startup programs if that is what you want. I love the level of control it gives me.