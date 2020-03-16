Infopackets Reader Ginny S. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I am running Windows 10 Home and all the sudden it is telling me that I need to change my password and that my Windows password must meet complexity requirements. I have never had this issue before. To make matters worse it tells me that the password needs to be minimum of 8 characters and contain both upper and lower case, plus digits. This has happened twice already and I have a hard enough time remembering my passwords. How can I disable the Windows 10 Home password complexity and expiration? All the posts I've come across all mention using 'secpol.msc' (Local Security Policy Editor), but that program doesn't exist in Windows 10 Home - it is only available in Windows 10 Pro. I am going nuts! PLEASE HELP! "

My response:

You are correct - the Local Security Policy Editor is only available in Windows 10 Pro, so many of the so-called solutions online to disable Windows 10 Home password complexity and expiration won't work. That said, the solution I've provided below will work on both Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro - in fact, it should work on all versions of Windows (7, 8, and 10).

That said: please note that this will ONLY work if the system you're using isn't connecting to a Windows Server, which is often the case if you're using the machine to connect to a work environment. In this case, Windows Server will control the password policies and it cannot be overridden using the method below.

How to Fix: Win10 Home Disable Password Complexity, Expiration

As I mentioned, my method to disable password expiration and complexity works for ALL versions of Windows (Home or Pro).

Please pay attention to the "rem" statements below ("rem" stands for remark, or comment) if you want to understand what the script does and/or make changes to it in order to reverse it, should you wish to.

To begin:

Click Start, then type in "cmd.exe" (no quotes); wait for "CMD.EXE" or "Command Prompt" to appear in the list, then right click it and select "Run as Administrator".

Highlight the text below using your mouse:



rem script taken from https://www.infopackets.com/node/10729

rem maxpwage sets the maximum number of days that a password is valid

net accounts /maxpwage:unlimited



rem minpwage sets the minimum number of days that must pass before a user can change a password

net accounts /minpwage:unlimited



rem minpwlen sets the minimum password length (this is not 'password complexity'):

net accounts /minpwlen:0



rem this part changes the password complexity

rem export current security policies into c:\secpol.cfg

secedit /export /cfg c:\secpol.cfg



echo. >c:\out.txt

echo The password complexity was: >>c:\out.txt

type secpol.cfg | findstr -i complex >>c:\out.txt



rem to enable password complexity: swap the 0 and 1 below

powershell -command "(GC C:\secpol.cfg) -Replace \"PasswordComplexity = 1\",\"PasswordComplexity = 0\" | Out-File C:\secpol.cfg"



echo. >>c:\out.txt

echo The password complexity is now: >>c:\out.txt

type secpol.cfg | findstr -i complex >>c:\out.txt



rem the command below loads the new changes into the machine

secedit /configure /db c:\windows\security\local.sdb /cfg c:\secpol.cfg /areas SECURITYPOLICY

del /q c:\secpol.cfg



type c:\out.txt

echo this is a dummy line

Right click over the highlighted text above, then select "Copy" from the dialogue menu.

Right click in the middle of the command prompt window you opened in Step #1, then select "Paste" from the dialogue menu. The text you copied in Step #2 should be output to the command line.

Your Windows 10 password complexity should be disabled - whether you're running Windows 10 Home or Pro.

If you want to re-enable the password complexity, swap the "0" and "1" in the script, noting the 'rem' statements above.

I hope that helps.

