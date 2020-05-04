Infopackets Reader David C. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I am running out of space on my C drive (SSD) and I would like to move my entire Steam folder to the D drive. Currently I have a 1 TB SSD on C and the D drive is a 4 TB regular hard drive. Every guide I've looked at on the Internet explains how to do move each Steam game one at a time, but I've got over 20 games installed on here and that would take forever. What I would like to do is move all Steam games to another drive in one go. I don't understand why this is so difficult. I'm afraid I may screw something up if I don't do this right - in fact, I had a friend use something called 'Steam Mover' but it messed everything up and he lost all his game saves. I am wondering if this can be done manually? Can you PLEASE help? "

My response:

I asked David if he would like me to have a closer look at the issue using my remote desktop support service, and he agreed.

Below I will discuss my findings.

How to Fix: Move All Steam Games to Another Drive

To begin, I suggest backing up the entire C drive to another hard drive using a disk image. When complete, proceed to the next step.

Prior to moving all your Steam games to another drive, you will first need to register the new path into Steam's configuration. To do so: launch Steam, then click Steam -> Settings (near the top left of the screen). The Settings window will appear; locate and click the "Downloads" sub-menu on the left [pic].

Next, click the "STEAM LIBRARY FOLDERS" button (near the very top of the screen). This will open a new window; click "ADD LIBRARY FOLDER" [pic], and select the location where you want to move all your Steam games to; in David's case, it was D:\Games\Steam.

Close all the Steam windows, then navigate to your original Steam installation (usually "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam") using File Explorer. Make a "Temp" folder here, then move everything into Temp except for "SteamApps" (folder), "UserData" (folder), and "Steam.exe" (file). You can delete the Temp folder once everything has been moved over and is working properly.

Now it's time to move all the entire Steam folder to the other drive. In David's case, we moved "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam" to D:\Games\Steam.

Next, launch Steam.exe from the new destination (example: D:\Games\Steam\Steam.exe); note that the old Steam launcher on the desktop will still be pointing to your old Steam location and therefore it won't work any longer. When Steam launches you will likely need a new authorization code to start the program; this is sent by email or SMS text. This reason for this the authorization request is because the Steam folder was moved.

Once you're signed in, all your Steam games should be listed, along with the game saves.

I hope that helps.

Additional 1-on-1 Support: From Dennis

If all of this is over your head, or if you need help moving your entire Steam folder to another drive - I can help using my remote desktop support service.

