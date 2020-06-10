Win10 May 2020 Update Goes Badly For Lenovo Devices

Lenovo has confirmed a batch of problems with its devices running Windows 10 after the latest major update. Solutions range from uninstalling the update to simply being patient.

The problems are with the Windows May 2020 Update. That's one of two major updates this year and takes the version number from 1909 to 2004. It's mainly ThinkPad tablets and laptops affected. (Source: lenovo.com)

Here's a list of issues:

Problem: Devices coming out of sleep or hibernate mode sometimes crash into the "Blue Screen of Death."

Solution: The problem is still under investigation. In the meantime, the best option is to roll back the update. To do so, restart the device, open Windows Settings, then select Update & Security, and then Recovery. Look for the heading "Go back to the previous version of Windows 10", click Get Started and follow the instructions.

Problem: The system recovery feature no longer works and produces an error message reading "Failed to load Apoint.DLL, Alps Point device application has stopped."

Solution: Open Device Manager (Window key + X), select Mice and other point devices, select Think UltraNav device, right-click and select Update driver, then restart the computer once the driver is updated.

Problem: Windows marks the disk drive with a yellow tick.

Solution: This is a display glitch and only there's no performance problem. The only way to get rid of the tick is to switch off the BitLocker encryption system.

Green Border Glitch

Problem: Resizing the window when using the Movies & TV app produces an unwanted green border.

Solution: Wait for an updated driver which is scheduled for release later this week.

Problem: The F11 hotkey, which normally opens up the keyboard settings manager, isn't working.

Solution: There's a fix on the way with a target date of June 29, 2020. In the meantime, users can only get to the keyboard manager manually. It's available through Control Panel, then System and Security, then Lenovo.

All Manufacturers: Some External Monitors Blank

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced a problem with the May 2020 update that can affects devices from all manufacturers.

Specifically, it affects users with a device with a built-in screen (such as a tablet or laptop) who also use an external monitor. Using a drawing feature in an Office app can cause the external monitor to go black. (Source: microsoft.com)

There's no fix for this yet and the only workaround for users is to restart the laptop or tablet.

What's Your Opinion?

Have you experienced any of these problems? Has Lenovo contacted you about these issues? Do these feel like an unusually high level of glitches involving one manufacturer?