Win10 May 2020 Update Goes Badly For Lenovo Devices
Lenovo has confirmed a batch of problems with its devices running Windows 10 after the latest major update. Solutions range from uninstalling the update to simply being patient.
The problems are with the Windows May 2020 Update. That's one of two major updates this year and takes the version number from 1909 to 2004. It's mainly ThinkPad tablets and laptops affected. (Source: lenovo.com)
Here's a list of issues:
Problem: Devices coming out of sleep or hibernate mode sometimes crash into the "Blue Screen of Death."
Solution: The problem is still under investigation. In the meantime, the best option is to roll back the update. To do so, restart the device, open Windows Settings, then select Update & Security, and then Recovery. Look for the heading "Go back to the previous version of Windows 10", click Get Started and follow the instructions.
Problem: The system recovery feature no longer works and produces an error message reading "Failed to load Apoint.DLL, Alps Point device application has stopped."
Solution: Open Device Manager (Window key + X), select Mice and other point devices, select Think UltraNav device, right-click and select Update driver, then restart the computer once the driver is updated.
Problem: Windows marks the disk drive with a yellow tick.
Solution: This is a display glitch and only there's no performance problem. The only way to get rid of the tick is to switch off the BitLocker encryption system.
Green Border Glitch
Problem: Resizing the window when using the Movies & TV app produces an unwanted green border.
Solution: Wait for an updated driver which is scheduled for release later this week.
Problem: The F11 hotkey, which normally opens up the keyboard settings manager, isn't working.
Solution: There's a fix on the way with a target date of June 29, 2020. In the meantime, users can only get to the keyboard manager manually. It's available through Control Panel, then System and Security, then Lenovo.
All Manufacturers: Some External Monitors Blank
Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced a problem with the May 2020 update that can affects devices from all manufacturers.
Specifically, it affects users with a device with a built-in screen (such as a tablet or laptop) who also use an external monitor. Using a drawing feature in an Office app can cause the external monitor to go black. (Source: microsoft.com)
There's no fix for this yet and the only workaround for users is to restart the laptop or tablet.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you experienced any of these problems? Has Lenovo contacted you about these issues? Do these feel like an unusually high level of glitches involving one manufacturer?
Win 10 May 2020 update on IdeaPas 330S
I have a Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15IKB and received and installed the update to build 2004. Mostly it went off without any issues. After about a day I went into the Settings app and noticed my screen immediately went to a very cool white color and increased in brightness. This issue was repeatable and also occurred when clicking on the action center icon in system tray and then selecting any notification or app. The only way to fix the issue was to reboot the system to get the proper screen color to return. About a day ago I received another update form Windows and an update for my Intel video driver. This seems to have fixed the issue for now. Other than that one annoying issue the system is running fine for me, but that is really only a data source of one system.
Windows 10 update woes
Once upon a time M/S actually had software engineers that devoted their time to preventing these types of problems from getting into the Alpha release; i.e.; Beta testing and correction was in house so the general user base rarely saw these problems. Not any more.
Now M/S has fired most of these engineers and allowed the general population to become M/S's unpaid "beta testers". The accountants probably love it but no one else. So we now know, if there was ever any doubt, who is in charge at M/S
I am glad I have O&O software O&OShutup10 on my machines which does not allow M/S to willy nilly download and install new "features" and "updates". I hear my home pc give the M/S chime almost daily. I then see where M/S has tried, and failed, to install more M/S "Crapware". I do have it set to allow valid security updates.
My machines have worked fine to this point.
James
Garden City, Kansas