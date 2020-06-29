You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 10 Gets File Recovery Tool
Windows 10 Gets File Recovery Tool
Microsoft has released a tool for recovering deleted or corrupted files. However, it may be too technical for many casual users.
Windows File Recovery only works with Windows 10 version 2004, which is the latest branch of Windows 10 released on May, 2020. The Windows File Recovery is only available through the dedicated Microsoft Store, rather than users being able to download and install it from a website. (Source: microsoft.com)
It might therefore seem natural that the tool would be in an easy-to-use format aimed at a mass audience. Instead, it runs on the command line, meaning users can only control it using specific typed instructions.
No Guaranteed Success
The tool works on hard drives, external USB drives and memory cards, though doesn't work on anything that requires a network connection such as a network file share or cloud-based files.
As with all file recovery options, it works best when used as quickly as possible after file deletion. That's because when a file is deleted, the space occupied by the file becomes marked as available free space. The actual data remains on the drive until another file is written to the available space.
External Drives Slower To Recover
The default mode in Windows File Recovery tool lets users search for specific files, specific formats of files, or specific locations (such as a drive or folder). Meanwhile, the "segment mode" lets users combine details, for example recovering all PDF documents on a particular drive.
Both these modes only work on internal drives and rely on the computer still having some records of where it kept files, meaning it won't always work if a drive has been corrupted or damaged.
A third "signature mode" will work on external drives and doesn't need the file records. It has some limitations however: it can only search for a specific file type, it won't work on small files, and will typically take longer to run than an internal hard drive. (Source: theverge.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Would you use this tool? Are you familiar and confident with the command line? Would you find it easier to use third party recovery tools or to simply rely on backups?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?