You are hereHome › Dennis Faas › Digiarty Software Bonanza: Up to 62% Off!
Digiarty Software Bonanza: Up to 62% Off!
Infopackets Reader Leona L. writes:
" Dear Dennis,
We really appreciate you mentioning our software to your readers! We would like to extend another holiday offer - this time it is lifetime licenses of our most popular software, including: WinX DVD Ripper, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro, and WinX MediaTrans. Would you please pass on the word to your audience. Thank you and Happy Holidays! "
My response:
Thanks again, Leona. I'll discuss the details below.
Limited Time Offer for Infopackets Readers - Up to 62% Off
Digiarty software has created a special page for readers - effective December 21, 2020 and until January 1st, 2021, you will receive up to 62% off WinX DVD Ripper, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro, and WinX MediaTrans.
There is a catch -
There is a limited amount that is being sold; the first 50 orders will receive the biggest discount - for example: up to 62% off WinX DVD Ripper - while the next 50 orders of WinX DVD Ripper will receive 56% off, etc. Essentially, the discounts are staggered and it's best to purchase now rather than later.
Below I'll mention a quick rundown of each program, with a quick video and review (if applicable).
WinX DVD Ripper
Details: rip / copy / backup DVDs in 5 minutes or less; share the DVD on other devices (phone, tablet); convert and shrink DVD format into other file formats (.MP4), plus more.
See our full online review of WinX DVD Ripper here.
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe
Details: convert high definition (HD) and 4K videos into other file formats (HEVC, MKV, MP4 etc); full video editing with: cut / trim / crop / merge videos, etc; download and convert online videos from 1,000+ websites, including Youtube; compress large videos into 50%+ smaller files without loss of quality; record screen video, plus more.
See our full online review of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe here.
WinX DVD Copy Pro
Details: copy / backup movie DVD to blank DVD; convert DVD to ISO image, MPEG, and other file formats; burn ISO files to DVD; extract audio only from DVD; backup support for Disney DVDs, plus much more.
WinX MediaTrans
Details: an excellent alternative to iTunes - allows you to backup and transfer data between iPhone and Mac; manage music play lists; delete photos in camera roll; auto-convert video into iOS compatible; convert HEIC files to JPG; create custom iPhone ringtones; make iPhone act like a USB drive (for copying files to and from device), etc.
See our full online review of WinX MediaTrans here.
Discount Links - up to 62% Off
You can access the special discount links here:
https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/holiday-special-deal.htm?ttref=20newa-webd-ifpks
Happy software hunting!
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?