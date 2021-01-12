100M Users Still Using Windows 7

As many as 100 million PCs could still be running Windows 7 according to a newly-published estimate. That's despite Microsoft withdrawing support for the 11-year old system last year.

The estimate comes from Ed Bott of ZDNet and is based on data published at analytics.usa.gov. That brings together site visitor data from most US government agencies. It means the figures will primarily represent visitors from the United States. (Source: zdnet.com)

Bott notes that across the agencies, 8.5 per cent of visitors in the past 90 days were running Windows 7 and 3.4 percent running Windows 8 or 8.1. That compares with 18.9 percent and 4.6 percent respectively for the same period last year.

Worldwide Share Higher

While there's no way to be certain how many Windows PCs exist in the world, Bott estimates that these percentages worldwide would likely mean the number of machines on Windows 7 has dropped from around 200 million last year to 100 million now.

It's possible for the raw number of Windows 7 machines to stay the same while the market share drops, simply because virtually every new Windows PC bought this year will be on Windows 10.

Other estimates from analytics firms show a drop during 2020, but not as big. NetMarketShare puts Windows 7 as falling from 31.2 percent to 21.7 percent this year, while StatCounter has the drop as being from around 27 percent to 17.7 percent.

The difference may well be that these companies sample websites from around the world. It could be that in developing markets in particular, people may have been less likely to upgrade or buy a new computer compared with US users.

Security Concerns

It's not just a case of the figures suggesting Microsoft could be doing a better job of promoting Windows 10 upgrades (or the system's ongoing update glitches putting people off). With Windows 7 Extended Support now over, it also means a significant target for malware creators to discover and exploit bugs in Windows 7. (Source: express.co.uk)

Related: Windows 7 No Longer Safe to Use in 2020 - Here's Why

It could also mean that any particularly serious vulnerability discovered in Windows 7 puts Microsoft in the awkward position of choosing between undermining its support deadline by issuing an emergency patch or sticking to its guns and risking tens of millions of machines being infected.

What's Your Opinion?

Are you still using Windows 7? What can Microsoft do to get the remaining users to upgrade? Should it stick to support deadlines or maintain security updates for as long as a certain number of people still run a system?