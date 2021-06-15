Microsoft to 'Retire' Windows 10

Microsoft has dropped another strong hint that Windows 10 will be getting a sequel. It's now added an end date for the system.

Rumors started getting louder last week that Windows 11 is on the cards. Those came partly from a Microsoft graphic that many took to be a not-so-hidden reference to 11 and partly from the wording some Microsoft executives used when promoting an upcoming media event.

Now Microsoft has updated its support timetable documents to list Windows 10 Home and Pro as having a "retirement date" of 14 October 2025. That's the first time Microsoft has listed a date for Windows 10 as a whole rather than for the versions created by the twice-yearly major updates. (Source: microsoft.com)

Microsoft also clarifies in the document that it "will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025."

Ten Year Mark

The date is likely no coincidence as it's a few months after the 10th anniversary of Windows 10 being released. Until recently that was the standard point at which Microsoft drops support for older editions of Windows.

Given Microsoft clearly isn't ditching Windows altogether, that strongly suggests that come 2025 it expects most people to be running some form of successor to Windows 10. That might mean a completely new edition called Windows 11 or similar. Analysts are divided on whether what comes next will be a fundamental redesign and rebuild, or simply Windows 10 with some graphical and interface revamps.

Support Guaranteed

Another possibility is that Microsoft will retain the current format of frequent updates rather than a new system, but will simply ditch the numbering and just call the product "Windows".

While Microsoft has never said Windows 10 will last forever, it has previously promised that once somebody buys a Windows 10 computer, they'll continue to be able to use Windows and get updates for the life of the machine. To keep that promise, it will have make Windows 11 (or whatever comes next) a free update/upgrade. (Source: theregister.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you think the "retirement date" is significant? Have you found the Windows 10 release system useful or confusing? How different do you think Windows will be come 2025?