MS Gives More Detail On Windows 11 Compatibility

Microsoft has released its Windows 11 eligibility checker tool. It now gives more detail on why a computer might not be ready to run the new system.

The app in question is officially titled "PC Health Check" though that's a little misleading as it doesn't relate to whether the computer is currently working OK or has any serious problems. Instead it checks whether the computer is eligible to run Windows 11. It's available using this link:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/windows/windows-11#pchealthcheck

The original version a few months ago didn't give much detail other than whether the PC "passed" or "failed", leading to a lot of confusion among users running relatively new machines. In many cases, the problem was that the computer either didn't have a security feature called Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 or that it wasn't enabled. (Source: pcgamer.com)

Color Code System

The new version instead gives specific information about why the PC doesn't meet the requirements. It uses an exclamation mark on a yellow circle to indicate where the user needs to make a change to settings and a cross on a red circle to indicate where there's a problem with the hardware such as an unsupported processor.

In both cases, the tool also shows a link to a page with more detail. For example, one lists all processors makes and models that are supported, while another explains how to activate a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 where one is installed. (Source: microsoft.com)

The tool also shows a list of specifications that the computer does meet, along with a detailed explanation of what happens if the computer can't get the Windows 11 upgrade. (The short version is that it will continue running Windows 10 and get updates until October 2025.)

TPM Still An Issue

While the updated tool does remove some of the mystery, it doesn't solve the key problem of insisting on the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 when many recent computers don't have one in place. As fixing this involves getting hold of a new hardware module, physically installing it, and configuring it - all of which is far from technically simple - it's likely a lot of users will simply give Windows 11 a miss.

That's far from ideal given Microsoft prefers as many people as possible to run the latest system. It also risks the return of a common dilemma in 2025 with Microsoft having to decide whether to stop supporting Windows 10 and create security risks if it's still widely used.

