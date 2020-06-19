How to Fix: Remote Access to Work Computer (Secure)

Infopackets Reader Steve T. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I run a small business, and with the COVID-19 pandemic we have been forced to work remotely from home. The problem we are currently facing is that there are important files on our office PC (server) that I need to share with other employees. Right now I'm having to send these files by email and it's a nightmare. I've looked into using TeamViewer to connect remotely to another computer, but the fees they charge are quite high. Also, I am worried that if TeamViewer got hacked, someone might be able to gain access to my network.

The reason I'm contacting you is because I stumbled across your article on RDP Wrapper, which would allow me to connect remotely to our office pc using multiple connections to our server. Essentially we would be using remote desktop on the office pc. This seems like an excellent choice and there is no hefty recurring fees. That said, I'm worried that this might be a security issue since the server machine needs to have port forwarding open on the router in order to listen for incoming RDP connections by remote users.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe that means anyone can try and connect to our server machine and guess passwords in order to gain access to the network. I also read your article this week about a new strain of ransomware that could potentially bypass RDP authentication. In this case the server could become compromised simply by having it connected to the Internet. Is there a way to secure the RDP connection so it's not open to the public? We need to have remote access to our work computer from home. "

My response:

You are correct - running Remote Desktop (RDP) without securing it is huge security risk . It is one of the biggest reasons corporate networks get infected with ransomware.

The reason this happens is because the RDP service must be listening (on the server) in order to accept a remote connection. To permit this, port forwarding must be open on the router to allow connections to the server directly. Once the port is open, anyone from the outside world can try and connect to your network.

This is a huge security issue because bots (automated malicious programs) will try and guess your passwords and gain access to the network 24/7. Also, if an exploit in the RDP service suddenly became available, then a bot or hacker can gain elevated access to your network and deploy ransomware.

In this case, all your files will become encrypted (making them worthless and unusable) and a note left on your desktop demanding payment to decrypt the files. The cost is usually anywhere from $10,000 to millions of dollars to get your files back.

Here are some articles that highlight what I just said:

Securing Remote Desktop

To answer your question: yes, there is much better way to secure RDP, and it is done using OpenVPN.

It's important to understand that using OpenVPN is 100% different than paying for a third party VPN service (such as NordVPN). The difference here is that a VPN service (such as NordVPN) uses a third party server to relay a connection to another machine, which then anonymizes your IP address. This does nothing to protect your server.

On the other hand, the OpenVPN server service (which runs only on your server) would make the server machine remotely available only to the people you choose. This effectively hides the server from the rest of the Internet, which means that bots and hackers can't try and gain access to your network.

Here's how it works:

The server machine uses its own security certificates which are matched against a client's security certificates (which are run on the client machines). Essentially, these certificates allow the server and client (remote machines) to speak to one another in a language only they understand. This technology is also called secure tunneling.

OpenVPN: Deployment Is Complex

Unfortunately, setting up an OpenVPN server service and client keys is quite time consuming and complex, and depends largely upon how you have your existing network infrastructure set up.

Seven sets of keys need to be generated and then placed into an .ovpn file for both client and server. Each client has its own set of secure keys which are unique. If you have 30 clients then you need to create 30 different certificates. The keys must be generated by hand; if you mix up the certificates, it simply won't work. This is quite time consuming.

Port forwarding also needs to be set up on the router and configured to point to the OpenVPN server service. Also, the OpenVPN server service must be configured to allow multiple clients at the same time, otherwise it will drop the connection each time a new person tries to connect to your network remotely.

If your employees are a mix of Mac and Windows users, then you will need to set up two OpenVPN Servers: one with a TAP adapter configuration for Windows, and the other with TUN for Linux and Mac, because the latter are not compatible with TAP.

Highly Recommended: Virtualize the Server

Whenever I get asked about setting up such infrastructure, I always recommend virtualizing the existing server into a virtual machine. In this case, the virtual server lives inside the real machine, but is completely separate from the host operating system. (Whether or not this is possible depends on the server hardware, but is usually possible with modern hardware).

Virtualizing the server machine allows for high availability and portability. It's also incredibly secure because the virtual machine can run on its own subnet, which would not affect the rest of the network.

If the server machine suffers from catastrophic failure, all you would need to do is copy the virtual machine files onto another machine and it would be up and running in minutes, rather than days or weeks. You would not have to reinstall Windows or reconfigure software ever again.

One of the most appealing reasons for using a virtual machine configuration (versus a physical one) is the use of snapshots. These allow you to roll back the machine to a previous working state within minutes - not days or weeks. This is incredibly convenient if you are hit with malware / ransomware, or if Windows goes corrupt, or if a file gets accidentally deleted, for example. Rolling back a snapshot makes it as if nothing ever happened.

Do You Need OpenVPN Set Up on your Network?

Speaking from experience, setting up this type of infrastructure usually takes me a week to do as it is quite time intensive.

If this is something you (or anyone else reading this article) would like to have set up, I am available for hire - contact me here; review my resume here. I have helped many users already set up this infrastructure and is currently how I have my own remote server set up. It is by far the best way to secure a remote connection, and still have access to all of the remote machine's resources. You can also map drives onto your local machine (by remote) using a VPN, as if you were right there in the office.

I hope that helps!

