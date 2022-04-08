Do Blackmailers Follow Through? (And What to Expect)

Are you being blackmailed with sextortion (sex extortion)?

Contact me here using the contact form.

IMPORTANT: If you paid the scammers anything at all, they will simply turn around and ask for more . This is how this scam goes 100% of the time. Don't be fooled into thinking a one-time payment will be the end - IT NEVER IS!

--

Infopackets Reader Bill W. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Thanks so much for your article on 'Sextortion - What To Do' - including what not to do. Unfortunately, I have a similar situation. A few weeks ago, I received a random chat request from a female with a Whatsapp business account asking if I was affiliated with her company. She claims to work in the shipping department. I responded back stating she had the number, but that didn't stop her from repeatedly messaging me.

As time went on, we exchanged some photos of each other (clothed). She asked where I worked, what kind of car I drive, etc. Eventually I let down my guard and I fired off a picture of my privates (per her request), but I made sure not to include my face.

Flash forward to this week and she's asked me for money because her car broke down and needs to be fixed. I politely refused. She got all bent out of shape and is promising to contact my wife, my workplace, and post my pictures all over social media.

I now realize this is a scam. My question is: do blackmailers follow through? She's made a collage out of the photos I sent and says if I don't pay in the next 3 days she's going to follow through with the threats. I've searched all over the Internet for ' do sextortionists follow through ' and ' what to do if you're being blackmailed ', etc, but can't seem to find a definitive answer and thought I would ask you, since you specialize in this cyber sex crime. Do you have any advice? "

Related:

My response:

Before I get into explaining this, let me introduce myself. My name is Dennis Faas and I run this site, and I've been online for 21 years helping people with technology-related issues. Friends call me by my first name - but clients call me the Sextortion Savior - and for good reason: I have all the answers. And, as someone that has specialized in cyber crimes since 2014, the question "Do blackmailers follow through?" comes up quite frequently.

The short-but-sweet answer is: yes, blackmailers do follow through, but some don't and it largely depends on your circumstances.

Allow me to explain.

Do Blackmailers Follow Through?

Take the following into consideration:

sextortion is an organized crime



the scammers work in groups (almost always)



the scammers are overseas and are anonymous*



the scammers will do anything to get your money

* = True 99% of the time based on all the cases I've worked on (over 750+), and all the phone calls I've taken (over 2,000+). The scammers are in Africa, Philippines, Morocco, and India. How do I know? Because that's where the money goes.

With that said:

If you paid the scammers anything, you have officially opened the doorway to hell. They know you're scared and will keep on asking for more. Sex extortion is double-edged sword: if you don't pay them, they might expose you - but, if you pay them anything, they'll never stop asking for more.



Want to make sextortion go away in as little as 3 days? Contact me now. I will whisper the sextortion gospel in your ear!

Because the sextortionists work in groups, your name will be passed along within the group. If you paid a scammer with promises that this will "buy yourself time" - THINK AGAIN - because another sextortion scammer might contact you in the next few hours (or days) demanding more money.



Do not think for a moment that they will honor any previous agreements, even if you paid a large sum. The entire circumstance was a lie from the get-go.

You have a 50-50 chance of being exposed as each day passes - however - you are likely be dealing with a new scammer each day.



In other words: if they didn't expose you on day 1 and 2, it doesn't mean day 3 and 4 will be a cake walk because you might be dealing with a seasoned pro on those days that will force the money out of you. Don't like those odds? Contact me now and I will lay my blessings upon thee!

The risk of your exposure increases each day that passes, especially if they've given you a deadline or if you don't comply with their continued requests for money.

Now that you understand what's happening, let's move on to another related question I'm asked often.

What Do Blackmailers Do When They Follow Through?

Here are some examples based on cases I've worked on in the past.

Most of the time they will reach out to family and friends through social media directly using instant messaging. This threat is pretty much universal. When the sex extortion scammers threaten you, it's usually with pictures of people you know on social media, or a list of names. Sometimes they will upload your video to third party website (YouTube, nudie site, etc) and tag you in the video on someone else's social media page.



Don't want the scammers to contact family, friends, wife or girlfriend? In addition to outright preventing your exposure, I've got multiple contingency plans to explain this to loved ones using my multi-layered, multi-faceted plan. One of the excuses I have for you was even provided by a previous client - a police officer ! And no, I'm not making that up. Contact me here and make this pain go away in as little as 3 days. Hallelujah!

The cyber blackmail criminals will also post your pictures or videos at work, especially if your workplace has a Facebook page. In one particular case I worked on, the client was fired from his job because they uploaded his video to a third-party site, then tagged him in it at work. I have proof that this happened and if you contact me, I will share it with you (with information redacted, of course).

They will threaten to contact your workplace or contact your employer / co-workers. In one case I work on, the scammers constantly called the client's workplace non-stop at all hours of the day (during work hours) whenever the client stopped responding to the scammers text messages and demands.



Want to end the madness now? Contact me here. Praise be!

If you are married or are dating, your significant other is prime target #1. This is pretty much universal. If they can get her phone number, they may text or call her directly. If not, it will be through social media most of the time.

They will upload your video to YouTube and other nudie sites, and then share it on social media. In one case I worked on, this happened to a professional boxer in the UK. Not only did they follow through with this threat, but they also contacted his promoter and his trainer with the video. I can't make this stuff up.

They will contact your relatives in your city based on a reverse lookup on your phone number. In one case I worked on, the client paid the scammers $1800, then demanded more. The client told the scammer he only gets paid once every 30 days. They contacted him again 30 days later and he didn't respond. The scammers then text messaged everyone in his city with his last name (based on the reverse phone number lookup) and exposed him that way.

Sextortion: What To Do (And What Not To Do)

Not sure what to do? Want some more free advice?

Read my article entitled "Sextortion - What To Do (And What Not To Do)".

Want to make this problem go away in as little as 3 days? Contact me and I'll get back to you as soon as possible. The service I provide is paid support.

--

About the author: Dennis Faas is the owner and operator of Infopackets.com. With over 30 years of computing experience, Dennis' areas of expertise are a broad range and include PC hardware, Microsoft Windows, Linux, network administration, and virtualization. Dennis holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science (1999) and has authored 6 books on the topics of MS Windows and PC Security. If you like the advice you received on this page, please up-vote / Like this page and share it with friends. For technical support inquiries, Dennis can be reached via Live chat online this site using the Zopim Chat service (currently located at the bottom left of the screen); optionally, you can contact Dennis through the website contact form.