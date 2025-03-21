Being Harassed on Instagram? Here's How to Stop It - Fast

Infopackets Reader Sarah B. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Please help - I'm being harassed on Instagram. A few months ago, I met a guy on Instagram claiming to be stationed overseas in the US Military. He moves from base to base, which makes it difficult for him to stay in touch with people. Initially, he was sweet, charming, and always had a good excuse for why we couldn't video chat - so we exchange some photos instead.

At first, he just wanted someone to talk to, but not long after, he hinted that he was struggling financially. He needed money for things like Internet access, food, and other 'small emergencies.' I sent him little amounts here and there - nothing major - but then he asked me for a larger sum to 'pay off a debt.' I got suspicious and refused.

Now he's threatening to send my explicit photos I shared with him to my Instagram followers. At first he wanted more money, but I told him no. Now he wants additional pictures of me in the buff, telling me that he loves me - all the while making threats! I feel trapped. I haven't responded to his latest messages, but he said if I don't send more pics and videos in the next few days he's going to follow through. I know ignoring him might only make things worse.

I am reaching out because I just read your article on Being Harassed Online? Here's How to Make It Stop. Questions: How do I stop this before it spirals out of control? How can I report harassment on Instagram? What are my chances of being exposed? "

My response:

Thanks for your message. What you're experiencing isn't just a simple form of being harassed on Instagram - it's sextortion, a ruthless form of online blackmail where scammers manipulate victims into compliance using fear and threats.

What you're experiencing isn't just a simple form of being harassed on Instagram - it's sextortion, a ruthless form of online blackmail where scammers manipulate victims into compliance using fear and threats.

The quick answers to your questions are:

a) there's a 50-50 chance you'll be exposed, and

b) ignoring the scammer might make things worse, and

c) reporting harassment to Instagram is a waste of time

I'll explain why in detail further down - here's an overview:



Otherwise, keep on reading!

Sextortion scams target men and women differently, but the goal is always the same - control through fear and blackmail.

The Male Version

Male victims make up almost all complaints I receive. Scammers often create fake female profiles on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, and various dating or hookup sites to lure their targets. Scammers almost always ask you move to a third-party chat app like WhatsApp or Google Chat, and in doing so, they collect additional info about you (ex: WhatsApp requires your phone number, and Google Chat requires your email address. This gives them another way to contact you if you block them). Once engaged in third-party chat, scammers often send pre-recorded explicit videos of 'themselves' engaged in a solo act, then pressure the victim to reciprocate.

Quite often she can't speak over video chat because "her microphone is broken," when in fact what she sent was a pre-recorded video. Once the scammers have collected your compromising material, they demand money and threaten exposure to friends, family, or social media followers. In some cases, they upload your unauthorized content to third-party sites like YouTube or adult sites, and send the link to friends, family and followers.

But that's just scratching the surface - what they do behind the scenes is far more disturbing.

The Female Version

This version of the scam similar to the above, but is often long and drawn out because females aren't quick to jump straight into explicit conversations - that's because they're more interested in getting to know the other person and because they're typically more guarded in this respect.

Based on my experience with victims, oftentimes the female version of this scam is perpetrated by African scammers (but not always). These long-term romance scams often involve fake men on social media posing macho or with high-status careers - such as military personnel, wealthy businessmen, or even rock stars and famous actors. They establish trust over weeks or months, but they always eventually ask for small amounts of money (i.e. he's 'down on his luck'), then always escalate to larger sums. If a woman refuses to send more money, the scammer turns to full-on sextortion, threatening to expose her to friends and family, and sometimes her job.

Now here's a very interesting fact: as I've discovered after speaking to many of my female clients: oftentimes, the scammers will ask for more videos or photos of you so that they can pretend to be you and go after a male victim later . In one case I worked on, the scammers uploaded the female victim's pics and videos to an explicit site, then charged users for more pictures and videos to be released. It didn't end there, however. The scammers even had the audacity to text the father of the female victim to show what they did in order to torment him as well as his daughter. This is a good example of how scammers go above and beyond exposure.

I'm not into fearmongering - that's not what this article is all about. However, I want to explain some facts based on my own experience when dealing with victims of this horrendous crime, to show you I'm genuine, and to provide you with food for thought before you decide to make your next move.

Here are a few reasons why I believe ignoring a scammer can actually make things worse:

Scammers Expect a Response

Sextortionists thrive on fear and control. If you suddenly stop responding, they may assume you're trying to run. This is often the point where they retaliate - especially if they've invested a lot of time grooming you, which may have taken days, weeks, or even months.

Immediate Retaliation is Very Common

Many scammers react aggressively when ignored, instantly messaging your followers or posting your photos as proof they mean business. Quite often they will send a screenshot back to show what they did in order to instill fear and to prove that they aren't going anywhere.

They Want to Prove They Have Power

If you run away, they will try to force you back into communication. In this case, scammers may 'like' a post on a friend's Instagram or Facebook page to show their reach.

Ignoring Doesn't Make Them Go Away

Some scammers will keep trying for weeks, sending repeated threats, creating new accounts, and even calling you from different numbers. They do this because they work in groups, and re-work their "lost leads" like any legitimate business would do. Some scammers will also impersonate you or people you know and then infiltrate your inner circle. They do this because it expands their reach, which then allows them to pull the same sextortion scam on another family member or friend.

They May Sell Your Info to Other Scammers

If they believe you're a lost cause, they might share or sell your details to other scam groups, leading to more threats from different scammers. Quite often victims tell me that shortly after being sextorted, they began receiving text messages claiming their Facebook or Instagram account was hacked and prompting them to 'verify their identity'.

Blocking Can Trigger Escalation

While blocking the blackmailer seems like a good idea, it often makes scammers angry. In turn, scammers will try to get to you through other means, including reaching out to family and friends to prove their point. In quite a few cases I've worked on, scammers tried to skirt around this issue by contacting family and friends, then asked that friend or family member to contact the victim because someone (the scammer) was "trying to get a hold of them." They also requested the friend or family member forward a headshot of the victim taken from a compromising photo or video to prove that they mean business.

Scammers Know Common Tactics

They expect victims to ignore them or try to disappear, so they have counter-strategies to pressure you into engaging again.

They Might Make You Panic

If you ignore them and they start messaging your contacts, you might panic and make a rash decision, like paying them or giving in to their demands.

Related:

Most victims believe that reporting the scammer to Instagram will solve the problem - but in reality, it rarely helps.

Here's some reasons why:

Instagram's Slow and Ineffective Moderation

Reports take time to process, and by the time Instagram reviews them, the scammer may have already escalated threats or contacted your followers. Reports are often handled by community moderators instead of Instagram staff, which slows down the process even more. By the time you submit a report, the scammer may already have marked their account for deletion, causing all evidence to disappear before any action is taken. I have seen this happen quite often, only to have the scammer return a few days later, or the victim gets contacted from another account or by direct SMS text message. This is because scammers almost always ensure they have more than one way to contact the victim.

It Can Escalate the Situation

Some scammers will retaliate if they think you're trying to silence them. Instead of going away quietly, they may become more aggressive, reaching out to your friends or followers to prove they're serious. They do this by sending you a screenshot of a conversation they had with someone you know, and because it will increase pressure on you to comply.

Scammers Already Downloaded Your Info

Before making threats, scammers often save everything from your Instagram profile (and Facebook), including your follower list and photos. Even if Instagram bans them, they can still use this information to threaten you. In many cases, they also collect details from other social media platforms or use additional fake Instagram accounts to continue their harassment.

No Real Penalty for Scammers

Even if Instagram bans the scammer's account, there are no real consequences. They can simply create a new one instantly or rename and reuse one of their many existing fake accounts. In most cases, they just continue using the same tactics and keep on targeting you or new victims.

Instagram Won't Protect You From Exposure

If the scammer follows through on their threats and uploads your pictures or videos to another platform, Instagram won't help you remove the content. For example, some scammers upload the material to YouTube and then send the link directly to your followers through Instagram direct messages, leaving you exposed and with very few options.

When faced with threats, panic sets in - and that's exactly what scammers are counting on. Most victims react emotionally instead of strategically, which almost always makes the situation worse.

Here are some of the most common reactions that backfire:

They Try to Negotiate a Deal

Almost every victim I speak to say they tried negotiating the amount to a lower price. But scammers aren't interested in fairness - they're interested in control. Once they know you're willing to bargain, they will string you along with fake promises, dragging out the scam and increasing your risk. What starts as one payment or a promise to delete all photos and videos quickly turns into a never-ending cycle of demands.

They Cave and Pay the Scammer

Many victims believe that paying the scammer will make them go away, or in the interim, get them off their back. It won't. Once you pay, you've proven you're willing to comply - and that just makes you more valuable. The demands will continue, and in most cases, escalate.

They Shut Down Their Social Media

Most victims I speak to say that they thought deleting their Instagram or Facebook would protect them. But by the time threats are made, scammers have already downloaded your contact list, copied your profile, and saved anything they plan to use against you. Shutting down your account doesn't prevent exposure - it often triggers it because they think you're going to run away and not pay. There are much better ways to deal with this and to limit your exposure.

They Try to Delete the Evidence

Some victims scramble to delete messages, photos, or even entire accounts in hopes of erasing the problem. However, deleting content does nothing to stop a scammer who already downloaded everything they need. In fact, this kind of cleanup can work against you - especially if you need proof later or decide to seek help. Scammers often anticipate this and act quickly to escalate before you can get organized. The better approach is to preserve what you have (i.e.: make the account private and not delete it), then respond with a clear, strategic plan.

They Disappear and Go Silent

This is probably the most dangerous reaction. As I've already mentioned, silence often triggers panic in the scammer, especially if they've invested days or weeks into grooming you. If you disappear, they may escalate quickly to prove they mean business - exposing you just to force you back to the bargaining table.



If you want to stop the threats without giving in, you need to take control of the situation - not just react to it.

Here are some tactics I've used when working with victims, though I keep the most effective strategies reserved for paid clients:

Stall the Scammer Without Paying

If the scam is fresh, your number one goal is to slow things down so that you can think clearly. Say you're trying to borrow money from a friend, waiting until payday, or selling something to cover bills. These excuses help calm the scammer and keep them engaged just long enough for you to plan your next move - without them escalating. Whatever you do: don't send them money , and definitely don't send more content. Once they get anything from you, the demands will keep coming.

A word of caution, however -

The scammers will put you in random predicaments where they will want you to make a payment and provide proof. They will give you detailed instructions on how to do so, then ask you to send screenshots along the way to show you're complying. If you don't comply, then they will escalate their threats. On that note, I've developed a fake payment strategy that works - even when scammers demand proof. It's a strategy I use with clients that buys you time, throws them off balance, and stalls the entire scam without sending a single dollar.

Want to know how it works? That's part of the plan I share when you hire me - contact me here.

Don't Shut Down Your Social Media

Shutting down social media may seem like a smart move, but it's not. Here's why -

Scammers have already downloaded your entire contact list from social media, or have your info from BeenVerified.com, including people you know, their names, and phone numbers. Shutting down your social media account signals that you're scared and most likely running away - and that's often when they strike.

Instead, a better move is to make your accounts private and lock things down without disappearing completely. If they complain about this, just tell them that you're scared, but you want to work it out. This will not only give them hope, but will also serve to make them less angry (along with being more lenient).

Be careful here because you'll need to think about your next step.

Avoid Blocking Until You're Ready

Based on my experience, blocking the scammers too early often triggers retaliation. Many victims block straight away and think it's over - only to get hit harder when the scammer messages friends, sends threats from another fake social media account, phone number, or posts online.

You can block them eventually - but it needs to be done at the right time, and with a plan in place. I have a plan that not only provides you with insight to the crime, prepares you for worst-case scenarios, but also shows you how to stop it without paying or getting exposed. Whether you've just received threats or things have already escalated, I'll walk you through a step-by-step strategy to take back control.

Preserve the Evidence

Before deleting anything, take screenshots of messages, photos, usernames, phone numbers - anything you have. Even if you never report it, this information can help if the scam continues or escalates. Don't rely on memory - scammers temporarily delete their accounts all the time to erase the trail.

Stop Talking - But Not Yet

Eventually, you'll want to cut contact. But, disappearing too soon can cause more damage than good. If you're going to stop replying, make sure you know how to do it without triggering a panic response from the scammer. There's a right way and a wrong way to go silent - and it can make all the difference.

Get Real Help From Someone Who Knows the Scam

This scam is organized crime operated by large criminal organizations. The people you're dealing with do this every day, and they know exactly how to manipulate victims into making the wrong move. But, I've studied this game inside and out and can tell you what to expect, how to avoid the traps, and how to shut it down without paying a cent.

Most victims make the mistake of reacting emotionally - and that's exactly what scammers want. Fear, panic, silence, bargaining, deleting accounts - these are all knee-jerk responses that keep the scam alive. Scammers thrive on chaos because it keeps you unprepared and off balance. But what they don't expect is someone who knows how to respond strategically.

The good news is that these scammers, while aggressive and persistent, are also highly predictable if you understand how they operate. Since 2019, I've worked on over 1,000+ sextortion cases and have identified many similar sextortion patterns across various cyber gang groups all around the world. The threats, tricks, and traps are very similar but often come with a twist - one that you won't see coming - and they are deviously designed to keep you scared and compliant.

That's why having a real plan - not just hope - is critical. Knowing what to expect, what to say, when to say it, and what to avoid can be the difference between shutting the scam down or letting it spiral out of control. The right response at the right moment can stall the scammer's momentum, stop the threats from escalating, and give you back control - all without sending money or sharing anything else.

The right response at the right moment can stall the scammer's momentum, stop the threats from escalating, and give you back control - all without sending money or sharing anything else.



About the author: Dennis Faas is the CEO and owner of Infopackets.com. Since 2001, Dennis has dedicated his entire professional career helping others with technology-related issues with his unique style of writing in the form of questions-and-answers; click here to read all 2,000+ of Dennis' articles online this site. In 2014, Dennis shifted his focus to cyber crime mitigation, including technical support fraud and in 2019, online blackmail. Dennis has received many accolades during his tenure: click here to view Dennis' credentials online DennisFaas.com; click here to see Dennis' Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (1999); click here to read an article written about Dennis by Alan Gardyne of Associate Programs (2003). And finally, click here to view a recommendation for Dennis' services from the University of Florida (dated 2006).