FB Dating Turns to Crypto-Sextortion: Here's What to Do

Infopackets Reader Jenna M. writes:

"Dear Dennis,

Thanks for your article on Being Harassed on Instagram - it was a very informative read. I have a much more complicated issue:

I separated from my husband last year and recently decided to give Facebook Dating a try. A few days in, I matched with a man who said he was an architect from a nearby city. He was attractive, polite, and claimed his wife had cheated on him. He told me he was originally from Germany and his daughter lives there. His profile said he lives in Minnesota - but his phone number has a New York area code.

Not long after matching, he asked me to move the conversation to WhatsApp for 'privacy.' That's when things started to shift; he wouldn't talk on the phone and said he wasn't ready emotionally. A few days later, he casually brought up crypto investing and showed me screenshots of his returns. I'll admit - I was vulnerable and looking for a connection, so I believed him.

Over the course of a few months, he convinced me to invest over $35,000 in crypto. I saw my balance double, and we started talking about taking trips together. I was love struck - and excited about what felt like a fresh start. I also sent him quite a few private photos and some videos.

When I told him I wanted to withdraw my money - because the market looked unstable - everything changed. He claimed he had already paid taxes on my gains, and if I pulled the funds out now, it could trigger an IRS investigation unless I sent him the tax portion back first. I told him I couldn't send more money, and he got angry. Then came the threats.

He said if I don't cooperate, he will release my private photos to my daughter. This is SO TWISTED! He also knows who my ex is on Facebook and provided names of other family members! On top of that he says he still loves me and then acts like business-as-usual with his attitude - it's beyond bizarre.

I'm absolutely freaking out. I feel sick. I don't know what to do. PLEASE HELP!"

My response:

Thanks for your message. Your story checks all the boxes of a 'pig butchering scam,' which is a long-term romance scam designed to emotionally and financially drain a victim before hitting them with the final blow. In your case, that blow wasn't just financial - it's now turned into a full on sextortion scam .

Scammers like this are scripted, organized, and ruthless. Let's break down what happened, what to look for, and what can be done.

In this article, I'll take a deep dive to explain the following:

You may also find these full length articles of use:

His origin story is messy: he's from Germany, living in Minnesota, with a NY phone number



He pushed the chat to WhatsApp early - scammers almost always move to another chat platform - away from the original platform (usually social media or dating site, for example)



He refused to talk on the phone - another huge sign of deception



He used a sob story to gain sympathy - he has a cheating ex and his daughter lives overseas



He introduced crypto investing within days of moving to WhatsApp - a massive red flag



He promised big returns and showed fake profit screenshots



He engaged in love bombing - promising vacations and a romantic future together



He pressured her to invest $35,000 - a massive red flag for pig butchering scams



When asked to withdraw: victim was given an IRS tax excuse



And finally: he threatened exposure if she didn't comply - the hallmark of sextortion



Whether or not the blackmailers follow through depends on what they have on you, what you have to lose, and which gang of cyber criminals you're dealing with. Each group has its own playbook - knowing which one you're dealing with can make a big difference in how to respond. I can help you identify their tactics and build the safest path forward

Pig butchering scams - also called 'CryptoRom' or 'Crypto-Romance' scams - are long-cons that start with emotional manipulation and end in total financial destruction.

Here are some key traits:

Often starts on dating and social media sites, also quite frequently happens on WhatsApp and SMS through random text messages; if it didn't start on a chat app, it usually moves to a chat app such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Chat



Some organized cyber criminal gangs will hire models to speak to you to make it seem more real. Some use artificial intelligence to change their face over webcam on the fly to make it think you're speaking to the love of your life



Scam often runs for weeks or months; victim is "fattened up" with trust and affection



Scammer shifts conversation, entices victim to invest in Crypto (often shows screenshots of fake returns)



Scammer usually recommends a particular Crypto platform for victim to invest in that is not available on Google Play or the Apple Store



To show 'legitimacy,' victim can withdraw some money, but scammer usually gets victim to re-invest because "the markets are going wild"



When victim tries to cash out: fake taxes, account freeze, victim must pay cash-out fee, or KYC issues arise ( K now Y our C ustomer): may be asked to provide photo ID or passport to release funds (photo ID is then used in identity theft fraud later)



arise ( now our ustomer): may be asked to provide photo ID or passport to release funds (photo ID is then used in identity theft fraud later) If the scammer pushes back: the scam escalates to emotional abuse or sextortion

Sextortion has the following hallmarks versus a pig butchering scam:

Duration : In sextortion, the scam unfolds in hours or a few days versus weeks or months when compared to a pig butchering scam because the financial payout in a pig butchering scam is almost always astronomically higher



: In sextortion, the scam unfolds in hours or a few days versus weeks or months when compared to a pig butchering scam because the financial payout in a pig butchering scam is almost always astronomically higher Emotional Involvement : With sextortion, there is shallow or nonexistent emotional connection to the other person (the scammer) - it usually goes straight into sharing pictures and videos with promises of quick gratification. Comparatively, pig butchering often involves deep emotional manipulation, sometimes even using real, live models on video chat to build trust



: With sextortion, there is shallow or nonexistent emotional connection to the other person (the scammer) - it usually goes straight into sharing pictures and videos with promises of quick gratification. Comparatively, pig butchering often involves deep emotional manipulation, sometimes even using real, live models on video chat to build trust Financial Loss : In sextortion, victims typically lose hundreds to a few thousand, versus tens of thousand or entire life savings in a pig butchering scam



: In sextortion, victims typically lose hundreds to a few thousand, versus tens of thousand or entire life savings in a pig butchering scam Trigger Event : With sextortion, it starts the moment explicit photos or video are shared. In pig butchering, it usually falls apart when the victim asks to withdraw funds or questions the legitimacy of the platform



: With sextortion, it starts the moment explicit photos or video are shared. In pig butchering, it usually falls apart when the victim asks to withdraw funds or questions the legitimacy of the platform Threats Used : Sextortionists typically issue immediate threats to expose you to friends, family, or followers. In comparison, pig butchering scammers often use stall tactics first (like KYC issues, tax excuses), and only resort to sextortion exposure when the victim stops sending money (assuming they have pictures and videos of the victim - they usually do)



: Sextortionists typically issue immediate threats to expose you to friends, family, or followers. In comparison, pig butchering scammers often use stall tactics first (like KYC issues, tax excuses), and only resort to sextortion exposure when the victim stops sending money (assuming they have pictures and videos of the victim - they usually do) Common Platforms: With sextortion, it often starts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, dating and hookup sites, then and ends up on Snapchat, WhatsApp and Google Chat. Comparatively, pig butchering typically begins on dating and hookup sites like Facebook Dating, social media (Facebook, Instragram), direct text message and chat apps such as WhatsApp, whereby victim is randomly messaged; if it didn't directly start on a chat app, it usually moves to a chat app later, where eventually fake crypto sites and fake crypto apps are introduced

Unfortunately, the short answer is: no - any money you've sent is likely gone for good.

But let me explain why, so it makes sense.

Scammers running these so-called "crypto-romance" or pig butchering scams don't use real platforms like Coinbase, Kraken, or Binance. Instead, they direct you to a private crypto website or app - often one that looks polished and professional. The catch? These platforms are completely fake.

They're not available on Google Play or the Apple Store because they've never been reviewed or vetted. That alone is a huge red flag - but it's not always obvious to someone who's not technically inclined and has been emotionally invested in what feels like a real relationship.

Once you're inside their fake app, everything is controlled by the scammers:

The dashboard is designed to show fake earnings



The charts and volatility are simulated to keep you emotionally hooked



The withdrawal buttons either don't work, or trigger fake excuses like "KYC verification," "tax issues," or "VIP account upgrades"



They may even let you pull out a small amount early on to gain your trust - only to trap you later

So while it may look like your investment is growing, there's no blockchain, no account in your name, and no actual crypto behind the scenes. You're watching a movie they built for you - and once you try to leave the theater, the threats begin.

Even if your money is gone, I can help protect your identity, stop threats, and prevent further damage - click here to contact me now.

The crypto platform may have been an illusion - but now the threats are personal.



Scammers don't just disappear when you stop sending money. Instead, they shift tactics. What started as an investment scam suddenly becomes sextortion.



They have your photos. Or your videos. Or your messages. And they know enough about your life - your daughter's name, your ex's Facebook profile, even extended family - to make the threats feel terrifyingly real.



This is where the emotional manipulation begins. And for many victims, this part is even worse than losing the money.

This Is Where Things Turn Dangerous - Fast

At this point, the scam shifts gears:

It's no longer about crypto - it's about shame, fear, and control



Scammers threaten to expose you with pictures, videos, and conversations you've had with them unless you comply



Most of the time they want more money, but they may also ask for more pictures and videos so that they can pretend to be you when going after another victim (it's yet another scam using role reversal)

That's when people panic - and understandably so.

Over the years, I've worked on more than 1,000+ cases involving sextortion, pig butchering, and crypto-based romance scams. My approach isn't based on guesswork - it's built on real-world patterns, responses, and outcomes from victims I've helped.

I know this scam inside and out - from how these cybercriminal groups operate, to how far they're willing to go (including worst case scenarios), and most importantly, how to stop them before they cause real damage - including ways to stop scammers from reaching out to your contacts. These aren't isolated individuals working alone - they're often part of larger, organized networks that follow a script and share information between team members. I know, because I've seen screenshots they send to victims.

The plan I offer is proactive. It's based on hard-earned experience and real data gathered from previous case studies. I'll show you exactly what these scammers typically do next, how they escalate threats, and the psychological tricks they use to keep you compliant. More importantly, I'll walk you through the specific steps you can take to disrupt their process, shut down their leverage, and protect yourself and your family from exposure.

If you're caught in the middle of this, it might feel like there's no way out - but there is. And it starts by understanding the scam better than the scammer does. That's what I'm here to help you do.

Here's what I help clients with every day:

Understand what scammers do when you stop cooperating



Spot manipulation tactics designed to keep you scared and compliant



Build a personalized defense plan based on what the scammers know about you



Safely manage the situation to avoid exposure, especially to children or family members

For now, here are some quick tips:

Don't send more money - they will never stop asking for more



- they will never stop asking for more Don't block them immediately - this often leads to retaliation; I have better ways to deal with this



- this often leads to retaliation; I have better ways to deal with this Don't shut down your social media - this often triggers escalation; besides that, they already downloaded your contacts and shutting down your accounts won't stop them from reaching out to people you know



- this often triggers escalation; besides that, they already downloaded your contacts and shutting down your accounts won't stop them from reaching out to people you know Don't assume silence is safety - they can reappear days, weeks, or even months later

Take a breath - panic leads to poor decisions. Reach out for help - I offer a free 15-minute consultation to talk through your options.

My plan is proven to:

Very quickly prevent them from reaching your family members, friends, and followers



Navigate the threats without triggering exposure



Make you aware of worst case scenarios and how to avoid them



Buy yourself time and reduce their leverage



End the conversation safely - without making things worse



Most cases can be brought under control in 1-3 days

You don't have to face this alone. Contact me here and we'll walk through your situation together - no pressure, no obligation. Just honest guidance from someone who understands what you're facing and truly wants to help you get through it.

